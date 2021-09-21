Bride finds out she got the wrong wedding dress after 17





CINCINNATI (WXIX / Gray News) – A woman from Ohio recently found out that the wedding dress she’s been wearing for 17 years doesn’t belong to her. Susan Stephenson is looking for the dress she wore on her wedding day in 2004, WXIX-TV reported. Her mother had the dress kept after the wedding and has kept it in the box ever since. Last weekend, Stephenson realized he wasn’t sealed and that’s when she made the shocking discovery. I opened the box and it’s not my dress, Stephenson said. Stephenson is celebrating her 17th wedding anniversary this year and like many brides, her wedding dress means a lot to her. Finding out that she’s had the wrong dress all these years makes her sad for several reasons. I want my dress, said Stephenson. And then I want this woman to have her dress too. I asked someone else to dress for 17 years. Stephenson said that when she found out she didn’t have the right dress, she immediately called the spot where her mother took her dress to keep it. Widmers Cleaners in Cincinnati told him they had no records until 2016. She decided to post pictures of her missing dress and the one she has that is not hers on Facebook, hoping to find the person who has her dress and the owner of the other dress. Perfect scenario? She has mine. I have hers, said Stephenson. Stephenson said the dress she wore is very different from the one she wore on her wedding day. Her dress is strapless, very tight, up to the ankles, a small train. It’s made entirely of lace and pearls, Stephenson said. Mine is pretty much the opposite. Mine has short sleeves, a round scoop neckline, embroidery on the bodice, beading around the hips and waist, and a very solid, ball-waist skirt with a cathedral train. Stephenson hopes someone will recognize the dress as theirs or as someone they know. For the woman’s dress that we have, we took great care of it. And when it comes to my dress, I just hope someone treated it with the same respect, she said. If you know anything about either dress, you can email Stephenson. Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

