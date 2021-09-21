Pokmon Go Ultra Unlock Sword and Shield Event and Timed Research Guide





Fashion week take over Pokémon Go again this year, bringing out Pokmon in fancy little outfits and introducing the Poodle Furfrou In the game. Our Pokmon Go Fashion Week event guide lists the stages of Timed Research, High Spawn Pokmon, and Field Research. As expected with the annual Fashion Week event, new Pokémon in special outfits have been added to the game, including Blitzle and Butterfree. In addition to this, a new special research task with Meloetta has been added. This event also adds another segment to Hoopa research. The event takes place from 21-28 Sep. Check out the Field Research, Timed Research, and Special Bonuses below. Pokémon Go Fashion Week Timed Research Steps Fashion week step 1 of 5 Take a snapshot of Shinx, Blitzle or Furfrou in the wild (meet Kricketot)

Make 5 pretty throws (Skitty encounter)

Face a Fashion Challenger (1,000 XP) Reward: Fashion Blitzle encounter, 1,000 XP, 10 Pok Balls Fashion week step 2 of 5 Use 5 super efficient charged attacks (encounter Mareep)

Make 5 curved ball throws (meeting with Roselia)

Hatch an egg (Cottonee meeting) Reward: Encounter Without Fashion Butter, 1,000 XP, 10 Pok Balls Fashion week step 3 of 5 Take a snapshot of Kirlia or Skitty in the wild (meet Roselia)

Make 5 curved ball throws in a row (Fashion Croagunk encounter)

Battle 3 Fashion Challengers (3000 XP) Reward: Furfrou encounter, 1000 XP, 10 Great Balls Fashion week step 4 of 5 Complete 5 Field Research Tasks (Fashion Kirlia encounter)

Make 3 big throws in a row (meeting with Gothita)

Win a raid in under 60 seconds (Burmy encounter) Reward: Fashion Sneasel encounter, 1,000 XP, 10 Ultra Balls Fashion week step 5 of 5 Take a snapshot of Sneasel, Croagunk or Frillish in the wild (meet Fashion Croagunk)

Make 3 great curved ball throws in a row (meeting with Minccino)

Battle 5 Fashion Challengers (5,000 XP) Reward: meet Frillish, 2000 Stardust, Furfrou wig Pokmon Go Fashion Week 2021 Field Research and Rewards Task Reward Task Reward Make 3 curved ball throws in a row Flash encounter Make 2 great curved ball throws in a row Chic encounter Make 3 nice throws in a row Meeting Furfrou Take a snapshot of Butterfree, Shinx or Blitzle in the wild Sneasel meets Increased Pokémon appearances for Fashion Week Butterless mode

Kirlia Fashion

Dodge

Glameow

Trendy croagunk

Lightning mode

Gothita

Fancy

Furfrou Blitzle is also available Shiny for the first time, so keep your eyes peeled for a Sparkling Zebra Pokemon. Graphics: Julia Lee / Polygone | Image sources: Niantic On top of that, the fashion outfit versions of Butterfree, Sneasel, Kirlia, and Blitzle can be found Shiny. 7 kilometer Pokémon Egg for Ultra Unlock Sword and Shield Galarian meowth

Alolan Meowth

Trendy smoochum

Shinx Mode Pokémon Raid for Ultra Unlock Sword and Shield Sneasel Mode

Shinx Mode

Dwebble

Furfrou

Butterless mode

Kirlia Fashion

Delcatty

Gothorita

