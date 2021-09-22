Fashion
New Space Forces Duty Dress and PT Uniforms Have Landed
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. The Space Force this week unveiled its new models of duty and training uniforms as it continues to forge its own identity at the Pentagon.
Two Guardians showed off the business uniform for the first time at the annual Air Force Associations conference here, showcasing a unisex look that the Space Force originally designed for women before also adapting to the comfort of men.
The Space Force is the first military service created since women were given the opportunity to fill the same roles as men, making it the first uniform designed for women from the start.
The uniform is distinctive, modern, professional and comfortable to wear, said Space Force spokesperson Col. Catie Hague. We designed the female uniform first, then we created the male version.
Rather than the typical suit-style uniform that buttons down the middle, the Space Forces preliminary design includes a dark blue wrap-around jacket with diagonal buttons on a shirt and collar. White stripes around the cuffs and gray pants complete the look. (Social media users compared it to the Star Trek outfit and bellboy uniforms.)
The number six figures heavily in the design to represent the arrival of space services as the sixth military branch, with six buttons, a six-sided name tag, and six-sided enlistment badges that the Space Force revealed on Monday. .
The deep blue color was chosen from the Seal of the Space Force. The dark color represents the vastness of space, Hague said. The buttons have the globe, delta, orbit, and stars which are part of both the US Space Force flag and seal.
The goalies also began testing a new physical training wardrobe.
The jacket, shirt and shorts are designed so that Guardians are physically ready to protect U.S. and Allied interests in space and developed to withstand the most grueling physical regimes, Second Lt. Mahala Norris said in the video, adding that she was helping to control the Clothing.
Norris, who became the first Air Force Department runner to win a National Championship title since 1964, when she won the NCAA 3,000-meter steeplechase race in June, has appeared in the Space Forces ad. for the new PT equipment.
Under the Space Forces Rule of Six, this was only the sixth time that Norriss had competed in a steeplechase event when she won the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in a 35 barrier event and seven water pits. She placed 13th in the steeplechase final at the US Olympic trials.
I won at the college level. Now is the time to win for the Space Force, she said. Train hard, goalies.
The Hague said the service wants to finalize the uniform designs in the coming months, but it could be years before they are widely available to any guardian who wants them.
Last year, the Space Force announced that it would adopt uniforms with an operational camouflage pattern to match the dress of the Air Force and the Army. The military had until April 1, 2021 to adopt the new look.
Our uniforms are the first visual cue of our identity as a service, said Space Force Master Sgt. Roger Towberman in August 2020. The adoption of the OCP worn in the joint environment reflects our role in it. joint war effort, and we incorporated the Space Force. -specific colors and configuration to establish our own independent identity.
Space Force officials have yet to offer a preview of upcoming mess dress uniforms.
Rachel Cohen joined the Air Force Times as a senior reporter in March 2021. Her work has been featured in Air Force Magazine, Inside Defense, Inside Health Policy, the Frederick News-Post (Md.), The Washington Post and others. .
