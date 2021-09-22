Fashion
See Now, Buy NowAll New York Fashion Items You Can Already Buy
Finally, after a several-season hiatus from the in-person catwalks, New York Fashion Week made its URL-to-IRI return for the Spring / Summer 2022 season. While there was palpable excitement for a back to shows, the last two seasons of presentations and virtual events have not been in vain. In fact, there were many learnings to be learned after being forced to show digitally. Brands accustomed to the status quo have had the opportunity to prioritize and even embrace the digital realm.
Now, with the return of fashion week in person, many designers appear to be not only equipped to live-stream their shows after the pandemic, but they are also moving more seamlessly into the See Now, Buy Now model that was once reserved for only a few digitally savvy brands. This season, creators like Altuzarra, Sergio Hudson, LaQuan Smith and Jason Wu saw their shows broadcast live on NYFW.com with the option to shop directly from the show while the models simultaneously walked down the catwalk in real time. And, designers like Rodarte, Altuzarra and Oscar de la Renta broadcast their shows for New York Fashion Week on Amazon Live with the ability to view and purchase each brand’s items on Amazons luxury stores.
While it is interesting to witness the advancement of technologies and methodologies see now, buy now, but for now it is capturing the attention of buyers. Take Willy Chavarria, for example; the spring 2022 runway designs are available to order via the email address listed on their website. Also, there is the Dundas and Revolves collaboration, which sold out almost immediately after the tandem pieces went online with their NYFW show and has already been restocked. And then see Markarian and Peter Do, whose sleek designs are already available for a limited time via the trunk show on Moda Operandi and will ship in the spring.
While the See Now, Buy Now world is still somewhat in beta form with many players entering the game, many designers are helping allay our growing impatience to see now, buy now. Here, shop for some of NYFW’s best collections, without wasting time.
Markarian
Markarian’s glamorous new collection for spring was showcased in New York’s iconic Rainbow Room. This marked the brand’s very first show, and the ultra-pretty, romantic dresses and matching pieces are available for pre-order on Moda Operandi now, and should arrive at your doorstep in April.
Dundas x Revolve
Dundas teams up with Turn is making waves this New York Fashion Week. Together, the retail giant known for fast delivery and the designer were able to provide consumers with an agile, real see now, buy now experience. Just like your normal Revolve experience, the runway looks from this collection will arrive at your doorstep within days of your order.
Pierre Do
Peter Do, a brand that was launched in 2018 by five longtime friends, also had its first runway this season in Brooklyn with the Manhattan skyline as the backdrop. The minimalist and elegant pieces are expected to ship from Moda Operandi by April 29.
Sergio hudson
Sergio Hudson’s latest collection of bold suits and graphic giraffe-print coats is now available on Saks Fifth Avenue with an expected ship date of October 2.
Jonathan simkhai
Jonathan Simkhais’ space-dyed and colorful knits as well as soothing pastel sweaters and dresses are available to order now and will be ready to ship on April 14.
Brandon maxwell
Brandon Maxwell is another one to see now, buy a runway show now on Moda Operandi with an April 14 delivery date. The cool girl meets the preppy aesthetic means fun glitter polo shirts with matching skirts that can be dressed up with sneakers or with heels, and sort of soft, psychedelic mushroom-adorned t-shirts that will enhance your jeans look and t-shirt this spring.
Khaity
The Khaites Spring Show set the tone for what’s cool in the coming months. Sleek raffia tote bags, strapless leather tops, and frilly leather heeled sandals will make you crave a bold yet refined springtime once these items ship on April 14.
Altuzarra
Altuzarra is another beloved brand that has been featured at NYFW and has joined a see now, buy now model. The brand live-streamed their show with a purchasable component on NYFW.com, and now you can pre-order the shibori print dresses and skirts and sit back and relax until they ship between January 16 and 15. March.
