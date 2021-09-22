Promotion offers free wedding dresses to frontline workers





Choosing the perfect wedding dress can be difficult and expensive, which is why some Bay Area companies have come together to provide free dresses to frontline workers for their wedding day. FOX 13 News was there when Destiny Lee first saw herself in a wedding dress on her big day. “Oh, that’s beautiful. Oh, my God!” she said laughing. “Do you know how much wedding dresses cost? It’s like the most important thing on a bride’s list.” She helps distribute The Regent wedding dresses to frontline workers. The entertainment venue has partnered with Satin and Lace Bridal Boutique to make the big gesture to some of the community’s most important members. “We have between 50 and 60 dresses. So we have dresses left at the end of the season and, you know, you can keep them, you can keep them forever,” said Alison Farman, owner of Satin and Lace. Wedding boutique. “But why not bless someone who has worked very hard for the community with the dress?” Businesses are happy to help women on their special day. “These are couture dresses. These are next level wedding dresses. Some of them are worth around two thousand three thousand dollars,” said Shannon Keil, CEO of Regent. “So they’re not just like your basic, run-of-the-mill dress. They’re beautiful, handcrafted, beaded, stunning dresses.” For health care worker Elizabeth Nickerson, the gift is a nice gesture from the community. “We all chose to go into healthcare because we love it, but it’s nice to have a little recognition from our community. And who doesn’t love a free wedding dress?” The group offers more than 50 dresses. To be eligible for a dress, someone must write an essay on why the person deserves it. In addition, the companies are hosting a lunch for the dress winners later this month.

