Ripped jeans for men: what to know before you buy

I don’t understand ripped jeans. Why would you want to pay for something that looks like someone who has worn it before? We’ve all heard this refrain at one time or another. And for those who aren’t particularly style-conscious, that might seem like a valid point. Ripped jeans, however, aren’t just a fad that will fade and ultimately be looked at in shame and horror, they actually have a rich history stretching back over half a century.

Pre-ripped jeans rose to prominence in the 1970s with the start of the punk movement in Britain. At the time, they were as much a symbol as a way of breaking with traditions, of tearing up the established fabric (see the metaphor?) Of society for the benefit of a future centered on individuality and freedom. This has diluted over the years, of course, and after rising and falling in favor over the decades, ripped jeans have become the mainstay of the on-trend style they are today.

Not all cut-out jeans are created equal, and there are certain style guidelines you’ll need to follow if you’re hoping to achieve a quality ripped jeans look. So before you buy the first pair of pre-ripped jeans you find, don’t hesitate and check out this guide we’ve put together for you. No need to thank us, that’s what we were there for.

How should ripped jeans fit?

The big problem with ripped jeans is that they’ll end up looking like an old one pair of jeans that have worn out at the knees over time. Our recommendation for avoiding this: stick to straight to thin varieties of denim. By keeping things on the tailored side, you ensure that the rips in your jeans look intentional, rather than like you’ve had an unfortunate accident with a pair of scissors.

How big should the tears be?

When choosing ripped jeans, pay attention to the size of the rips on the legs. What you are looking for is a pair with slits that are no wider than the width of the leg underneath. The last thing you want is to show everyone that you skipped leg day. Styling aside, though, it’s also for convenience if your legs can fit through the holes, they’ll come out every time you bend over.

Once that’s decided, you also need to consider how much leg you want to rip, which is largely a matter of style. Some pairs have ragged tears all the way down the legs, while others may only have a few small, distressed spots. Both are equally valid options. Once you’ve made your choice, it’s all about style.

How to wear ripped jeans

Let’s be clear: pre-ripped jeans are a casual style, there’s no question about it. So don’t think about wearing them to the office or anywhere, even from a distance, for casual work. These are strictly weekend and after-hours looks.

Now as to what exactly to exercise. The general rule of thumb is that the larger the rips, the cleaner the rest of your look needs to be to compensate for them. Think of your jeans rips as a pattern that you wouldn’t want too many conflicting patterns in the same outfit. So keep it simple with your shirt and shoes when pairing it with ripped jeans.

Saturday night outing

Dressed properly, a great pair of ripped jeans can serve you on a night out at the bar or for dinner and drinks on a date. The key is to rely on premium fabrics and leathers to compensate for the wear and tear of denim. Here are some good choices.

AllSaints Niles Leather Biker Jacket

A premium leather jacket recalls the punk rock history of ripped jeans while lending a modern twist to the look. And AllSaints makes some of the best leather jackets, like this suede style.

Everlane Organic Cotton Crewneck

Everlane takes pride in creating the perfect uniform for modern life, right down to these organic cotton t-shirts.

Saint Laurent Wyatt suede Chelsea boots

The clean lines and supple suede of these Saint Laurent ankle boots contrast nicely with the wear of jeans.

A day at the park

Make relaxed days in the sun even more casual with an outfit that includes a pair of ripped jeans. Casual kicks and a short-sleeved camp shirt should do the trick. Here are a few options.

Buck Mason palm-tree cotton camp shirt

From the clean, minimal style to the peach cotton herringbone fabric giving it the drape of a thicker fabric without all the weight, this Buck Mason Camp Shirt will do just the trick.

Greats Royale Trainers

Nothing like a clean white sneaker to keep things neat and casual below the ankle. Greats uses premium leather to make their own.

The best ripped jeans for men right now

What, you thought we were just going to tell you how to wear a pair of ripped jeans and not give you a choice? No way, here are some of our favorites available right now.

Hand Repaired Slim Narrow Fit RRL Jeans

The Ralph Laurens line, named after its beloved ranch, RRL, makes some of the finest denims. That’s why you can bet their ripped and mended jeans will fit you like a glove and look great for years to come.

Asos Design Tapered Jeans in Washed Black

When you want a look with a little more edge, black jeans are where you need it. This pair combines that advantage with the affordability of Asos.

DSquared2 1964 Jean Cool Guy

Fading and distress go hand in hand. Just look at this DSquared2 pair, their bold fading and ripped details go together to make jeans that kill.

$ 715 FROM DSQUARED2

