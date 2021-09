Men’s Wearhouse collaborates with Michael Strahan

Mens Wearhouse collaborates with Michael Strahan for an exclusive collection of menswear. If you are not familiar, Michael is an American television personality, journalist, and former professional soccer player. There are 61 pieces in this collection which include business, casual and athleisure wear. The price starts at only $ 10, and shipping is free on orders of $ 99 or more. Be sure to head under the jump to check out all of our favorite picks from the Michael Strahan x Mens Wearhouse collection. You’ll also want to check out our latest guide to the Reebok x National Geographic collection here. Peter Sachse, Acting Co-CEO, Tailored Brands, said: We are delighted to extend and strengthen our partnership with Michael and Constance with the launch of MSX. These exclusive styles have been an inspiring collaboration with Michael, his team and the talented design, merchandising and marketing teams at Tailored Brands. Michael and Tailored Brands share the same goal in terms of helping all customers feel better for their memorable moments as well as everyday occasions with a great selection of clothing at affordable prices. Michael also shares our ideals of treating everyone with the same respect. , whatever their origin and, as such, we believe that this continuing partnership makes perfect sense for our customers. Wearhouse x Michael Strahan business clothing for men Every man needs a classic sports coat in his wardrobe. One of the most notable elements of this line is the Classic fit black suit separates the coat. This coat features cooling technologies to help keep the wearer comfortable. It’s also infused with spandex and has three pockets to store small essentials. This coat is priced at $ 175 and will easily become a staple in your wardrobe. Favorite casual outfits A star in the casual clothing of this collection is the MSX Crew Neck T-Shirt. This t-shirt was designed for comfort and comes in seven fun colors. The $ 20 T-shirt with anti-chafe seam and quick-dry fabric. It’s a good option for workouts as well as layering in fall weather. Another notable item in the casual wear of this line is the Straight leg jeans in charcoal wash it is very trendy for the fall season. These jeans feature a super flattering tapered hem and stretch fabric, which is nice for comfort and mobility. I love that this style can be dressed up or down with a button down shirt and a comfy blazer or t-shirt. In addition, they are priced at only $ 50. Subscribe to 9to5Toys YouTube channel for all the latest videos, reviews and more! < class="">



