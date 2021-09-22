Performance, outfits, speeches – WWD

BTS is back at the United Nations.

Three years after the world’s most popular K-pop boy group caused a sensation at the United Nations headquarters in New York, BTS returned to accompany South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday before the 76th opening. Annual general meeting. .

The President called on the seven-member group, consisting of RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and V, to be the UN Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture for the Republic of Korea and help encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Each member of BTS wore custom costumes made by RE; CODE, a sustainable label based in Korea.

“This costume design aims to support sustainable fashion and is especially designed for BTS ‘speech at [the] United Nations, ”the brand said on its official Instagram account.

In addition, they all wore rainbow crystal Swarovski lapel pins representing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

In their seven-minute speech, the group, which said they were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and praised young people around the world for their resilience during the pandemic, saying that they are not a “lost generation” because of it.

Members of South Korean K-pop group BTS, left to right, V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jung Kook, Jimin and J-Hope appear at the United Nations meeting.

PA

“I’ve heard that today’s teens and 20s are called the lost generation of COVID,” said RM, born Kim Nam-joon, the group’s leader. “But I think it is a stretch to say that they are lost just because the path they are taking cannot be seen by adult eyes.”

“Instead of ‘lost generation’, a more appropriate name would be ‘welcome generation’ because instead of fearing change, this generation says ‘welcome’ and keeps moving forward,” said Jin, born Kim Seok. -jin.

Over the weekend, the group produced a video in which they danced and sang across the UN headquarters, performing their latest single “Permission to Dance”, which is the group’s third English single. Their first two, “Dynamite” and “Butter,” became global sensations, breaking the record for most views for a music video in 24 hours on YouTube.

BTS then made stops in New York City, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where RM gave another speech at an event celebrating Korean artisans.

They also met Megan Thee Stallion, who recently collaborated with them to create a remixed version of “Butter,” released a few weeks ago. The rapper posted selfies of herself and the group on her Instagram account. “It’s Thee HotGirl Coach and BTS 😛,” she captioned.

During their appearance, which aired on the official UN YouTube channel, BTS garnered over a million views by stepping onto the podium. Their great legions of fans, known as the Army, immediately flooded the comments.

Over the past few years, BTS members have been heavily involved in the fashion world, wearing brands like Gucci, Chanel, Prada, and Balenciaga. In April, Louis Vuitton chose the boy group to be its final brand ambassadors.

“I am delighted that BTS is joining Louis Vuitton,” said Virgil Abloh, male artistic director of Vuitton, in a statement. “I look forward to this wonderful partnership, which adds a modern chapter to the house, fusing luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all of the very exciting projects we are working on.

In a statement, BTS returned the sentiment, “Becoming Global Brand Ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a really exciting time for us. We are excited about our next projects with Virgil Abloh.

In July, the French fashion house released a short film promoting Abloh’s fall 2021 collection, featuring all seven members of BTS.

READ MORE HERE:

BTS to model Louis Vuitton’s men’s clothing in spin-off movie: EXCLUSIVE

BTS team and McDonald’s on two fashion collections

Louis Vuitton chooses BTS as ambassador of the house

High Fashion Moments in BTS ‘MTV: Unplugged Performance