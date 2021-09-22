Connect with us

Fashion

Performance, outfits, speeches – WWD

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By

 


BTS is back at the United Nations.

Three years after the world’s most popular K-pop boy group caused a sensation at the United Nations headquarters in New York, BTS returned to accompany South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday before the 76th opening. Annual general meeting. .

The President called on the seven-member group, consisting of RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and V, to be the UN Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture for the Republic of Korea and help encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Each member of BTS wore custom costumes made by RE; CODE, a sustainable label based in Korea.

“This costume design aims to support sustainable fashion and is especially designed for BTS ‘speech at [the] United Nations, ”the brand said on its official Instagram account.

In addition, they all wore rainbow crystal Swarovski lapel pins representing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

In their seven-minute speech, the group, which said they were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and praised young people around the world for their resilience during the pandemic, saying that they are not a “lost generation” because of it.

ADD IDS - Members of South Korean K-pop group BTS, left to right, V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jung Kook, Jimin and J-Hope appear at the United Nations meeting on the Sustainable Development Goals during of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Assembly at UN Headquarters on Monday, September 20, 2021. (John Angelillo / Pool Photo via AP)

Members of South Korean K-pop group BTS, left to right, V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jung Kook, Jimin and J-Hope appear at the United Nations meeting.
PA

“I’ve heard that today’s teens and 20s are called the lost generation of COVID,” said RM, born Kim Nam-joon, the group’s leader. “But I think it is a stretch to say that they are lost just because the path they are taking cannot be seen by adult eyes.”

“Instead of ‘lost generation’, a more appropriate name would be ‘welcome generation’ because instead of fearing change, this generation says ‘welcome’ and keeps moving forward,” said Jin, born Kim Seok. -jin.

Over the weekend, the group produced a video in which they danced and sang across the UN headquarters, performing their latest single “Permission to Dance”, which is the group’s third English single. Their first two, “Dynamite” and “Butter,” became global sensations, breaking the record for most views for a music video in 24 hours on YouTube.

BTS then made stops in New York City, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where RM gave another speech at an event celebrating Korean artisans.

They also met Megan Thee Stallion, who recently collaborated with them to create a remixed version of “Butter,” released a few weeks ago. The rapper posted selfies of herself and the group on her Instagram account. “It’s Thee HotGirl Coach and BTS 😛,” she captioned.

During their appearance, which aired on the official UN YouTube channel, BTS garnered over a million views by stepping onto the podium. Their great legions of fans, known as the Army, immediately flooded the comments.

Over the past few years, BTS members have been heavily involved in the fashion world, wearing brands like Gucci, Chanel, Prada, and Balenciaga. In April, Louis Vuitton chose the boy group to be its final brand ambassadors.

“I am delighted that BTS is joining Louis Vuitton,” said Virgil Abloh, male artistic director of Vuitton, in a statement. “I look forward to this wonderful partnership, which adds a modern chapter to the house, fusing luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all of the very exciting projects we are working on.

In a statement, BTS returned the sentiment, “Becoming Global Brand Ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a really exciting time for us. We are excited about our next projects with Virgil Abloh.

In July, the French fashion house released a short film promoting Abloh’s fall 2021 collection, featuring all seven members of BTS.

READ MORE HERE:

BTS to model Louis Vuitton’s men’s clothing in spin-off movie: EXCLUSIVE

BTS team and McDonald’s on two fashion collections

Louis Vuitton chooses BTS as ambassador of the house

High Fashion Moments in BTS ‘MTV: Unplugged Performance

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/bts-un-headquarters-speech-performance-fashion-1234935293/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: