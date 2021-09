4NATURE by gardeur a sustainable solution built on a four-pillar strategy

Reduce At Gardeur, the idea of ​​reduction begins in the development phase. Optimized, customer-centric collections reduce overproduction and consume fewer resources. Due to the location of our production facilities, transportation routes are short, efficient and sustainable. Our intelligent logistics management ensures that there will be as few empty runs as possible. In addition, computer-aided layer pattern optimization and digital development processes in the design department reduce material waste and create maximum efficiency. To recycle gardeur values ​​the use of recycled materials. We mainly use recycled cotton from cuttings and garment scraps from the production of yarns and fabrics, which are also no longer usable. In addition, we reuse recycled polyester mainly obtained from melted PET bottles and plastic waste that would otherwise end up in landfills or in the sea. In our own laundry, we regularly check our washing ingredients. The water used in the finishing process is cleaned and then returned to the natural cycle with the help of our own

wastewater treatment plant. Rethink We not only think about attractive design and good quality, but also the environmentally friendly materials and responsible cultivation methods are of great importance. Our organic cotton comes from controlled organic cultivation and is marketed fairly. No pesticides or fertilizers, no genetically engineered seeds and healthy soil allows for water-efficient cultivation. With BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) certified cotton, Gardeur also supports social projects in growing regions. Better for the environment, better for farmers and their families, better for future generations. Responsibility Each pant is made in the Guardians’ production plant to strict ecological standards. Our factories are located near Tunis, Tunisia. We have been producing there since

45 years old and offer transparent and fair wages. We fight for high social standards, education, tolerance and equal rights for women and men. We are able to act quickly and sustainably because the production line of our pants is 100% in our hands. STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX represents high product safety

and ensures customer confidence. All materials used are checked for harmful substances

and, therefore, they are not harmful to health. Learn more about Gardeur on the brand’s page: fashionunited.com/entreprises/gardeur

