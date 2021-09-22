Vegan Fashion Week returns to Los Angeles in October





An experience designed to empower conscious creatives and solidify Los Angeles as an ethical fashion destination Vegan Fashion Week (VFW) returns to Los Angeles on October 8 and 9 for its third edition to present a selection of international designers. Theme of this season, Expansion, explores the challenges our planet faces through the prism of fashion. Revitalizing the historic heart of downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the creative essence of the city, VFW turns the city’s skyline as the backdrop for its fall fashion shows perched in the penthouse of the USC Tower, a 138 m skyscraper in the South Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, sister neighborhood of the Fashion District. As the industry becomes increasingly aware of fashion’s intersection with social justice and environmental issues, VFW continues to deepen this dialogue by supporting designers who address issues ranging from gender identity to ethics and sustainability. To celebrate their diverse cultures and lifestyles, this year’s designers surpass industry standards by showcasing impressive runway collections by offering solutions to relevant issues plaguing the industry, such as fashion’s carbon footprint. , while giving priority to the preservation of the environment and its animal inhabitants. Vegan Tiger – We Study – Pure Void This season’s program includes four fashion shows with designers from various countries and nationalities, including South Korea. Vegan tiger, and for the first time Argentina will be represented by Romina Cardillo and his brand We study (LVMH Prize 2020 pre-selections). LA is very clean Ventilate all the flames will present their new collection and local artist Parker Day will bring his photography to life on the catwalk to launch his first fashion brand, Pure vacuum. Vegan Fashion Week is a snapshot of this buzzing creativity unleashed, waiting for the right platform to exist. We represent the voice of a generation that is tired of being green or fed by elitist stories, said Emmanuelle Rienda, Founder and Creative Director of Vegan Fashion Week. It’s not about being perfect, it’s about inspiring change and creating an ecosystem around values ​​that truly impact humans and non-humans. In addition to the fashion shows, industry professionals and fashion lovers are invited to shop at Vegan world, a marketplace with a global selection of 20 sustainable, animal-free fashion designers. Audiences can participate in panel discussions featuring textile designer Desserto, a vegan cactus leather innovation from Mexico and a fashion film screening experience by the LA Fashion Festival. Anew Atelier – Awear – Dr. Martens – Lunar Method – Premium Basics – Maria Nila Stockholm VFW intends to reduce the impact of the event by minimizing the use of site space, the timeline of the event, mobility, transportation, packaging, energy consumption and materials through precise waste management and providing only vegan food and drink. COVID-19 security measures will be enforced in accordance with CDC guidelines. About Vegan Fashion Week Vegan Fashion Week (VFW) was created in 2018 by the French creative director based in Los Angeles, Emmanuelle Rienda. Vegan Fashion Week has proven to be a historic event due to its unique message and global impact both in the media and in the fashion industry. Vegan Fashion Week takes place every two years in Los Angeles in March and October. Each season, Vegan Fashion Week welcomes the international press, buyers and industry leaders through a global network for shows, presentations and events, as well as an ethics-focused trade show and conference. durability.

