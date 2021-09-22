Gwen Stefani shares the moment she said ‘yes’ to her wedding dress





Gwen Stefani gave fans a glimpse of when she said yes to the dress the singer wore when she married Blake Shelton. The 51-year-old musician shared videos and snaps of her in a dress on Instagram on Monday. “The moment I said yes to the dress”, Stefani captioned the message. The “Hollaback” singer revealed that the dress was the second she tried on in her search for the perfect dress. Stefani added the hashtags “firstfitting”, “dresssample” and “thankuGod”. GWEN STEFANI ROCKS SHOES WITH BLAKE SHELTON’S FACE ON THEM Stefani and Shelton tied the knot over the weekend of July 4th. The two “Voice” coaches tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that took place on the property of a newly built estate that Shelton had commissioned for Stefani. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER The couple started dating in 2015. Stefani called the wedding the “biggest moment” of her life during an appearance on the “Tell Me About This With Jade Lovine” podcast. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP “I feel so lucky,” she said. “One of those things that you think about a lot in your life is that you don’t know the future and you don’t know what’s going to happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey is on me. truly guided to this place and place of peace. “ “Now I have to figure out how to do it for the rest of my life.” Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale. They share three children together. Shelton was previously married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert and high school girlfriend Kaynette Williams.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/gwen-stefani-yes-to-the-dress-wedding-marriage-blake-shelton The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos