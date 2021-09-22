Fashion
AOC makes a splash with its red dress with letters – THE GANNON KNIGHT
The most famous members of modern pop culture walked the cream carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the evening of September 13 for one of the most elite parties of the year: the Met Gala.
After being postponed last year due to COVID-19, the Met Gala was back in full force this year with the theme In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
Leading actors, models, athletes and musicians, all dressed in their own take on this year’s theme.
The Met Gala offers an opportunity for stars to make grandiose fashion statements. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., attempted to do just that.
And she made a statement, okay.
Ocasio-Cortez attended the gala wearing a floor-length white dress with the words Tax the Rich written on the back in bold red letters. The dress was meant to condemn the inequality of wealth in America.
The medium is the message, Ocasio-Cortez said in an Instagram post after the event.
But many on the internet thought this plan was poorly thought out and executed even worse.
Many have said that’s not the message Ocasio-Cortez thinks is to wear this kind of dress (which God only knows how much it costs) to a very exclusive elitist event where tickets cost an average of 35,000. $ per pop.
Ocasio-Cortez has been widely criticized for this display, with many calling it a hypocrite. While Politifact – a fact-checker generated by the Poynter Institute – determined that Ocasio-Cortez couldn’t keep her dress or pay for her ticket, Ocasio-Cortez was right: the medium was the message.
Ocasio-Cortez defended this situation by saying that it is common for representatives from New York to attend the Met Gala because of their responsibility to oversee New York City’s many cultural institutions, with the Metropolitan Museum of Art being the one of the most important. However, other representatives did not attend the event trying to send the same message as her.
She also defended herself by saying the cause of the public outrage was her status as a woman of color.
Ocasio-Cortez collaborated with activist and fashion designer James, a black woman whose brand focuses on sustainability and cultural expression. James also created the 15% pledge, which challenges businesses to donate 15% of their merchandise space to black-owned brands and businesses.
However, Ocasio-Cortez’s decision to rally support for the taxation of the rich during a party specifically targeted for the rich did not please many of his supporters, as well as his skeptics.
The real issue here isn’t the inconsistency over wealth inequality – its rank hypocrisy over pandemic restrictions, Reason (@reason) tweeted, a monthly magazine, on Sunday night. When the elites get together for a party, all the rules fly away.
Many were also outraged that Ocasio-Cortez and many of his Democratic counterparts strongly support mask mandates, masks appeared to be nowhere to be found at the event.
French Laundry, Pelosi at the show, AOC at the Met Gala if they don’t obey their rules, why should we? Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) said on Twitter Monday morning.
However, some viewed the dress as a tactical gesture with a powerful social message. Some saw it as a way to shift the Met Gala talk from fashion to social issues.
Tired of people trying to find flaws in the Met AOC Gala dress, The Vixen (@TheVixensWorld) said on Twitter on September 15. It’s good that she was invited. It’s good that she made a statement.
ANNA MALESIEWSKI
[email protected]
|
Sources
