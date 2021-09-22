Fashion
Geneva wins 2nd consecutive DuKane title in a dominant fashion
Jesse Balc and Austin Frick have consistently fought for Geneva’s best score throughout the season.
He apparently brought out the best of the two junior golfers.
“It’s really great. He really showed up this year,” Balc said of Frick on Tuesday at the DuKane Conference boys’ golf meet. “He has beaten me, almost every time. I just feel like I need to go back there and prove to myself that I can still hang out with him.”
Balc won medalist honors with a brilliant 73 on Tuesday. Frick, who was also named the post-game conference player of the year, was only one stroke behind.
“Every day we compete with each other,” Frick said. “I think competition helps me get better because I try to be the best I can be. Especially when you have Jesse, a teammate like that who is a great golfer and has a lot of skills that I don’t have. not. I can learn from him. “
The way Balc and Frick typically approach a given shot is one of them.
“His mindset is very different,” said Frick. “He’s a lot riskier of a golfer and he’s up for the tough guy, where I’m more of a conservative guy. Jesse kind of makes me have a different take on the game. He’s not afraid of anything. He won’t back him up. He’ll go after every shot. “
For the second season in a row, Geneva became the DuKane Conference champion, escaping with a 20-stroke victory over runner-up Wheaton Warrenville South.
The Vikings (299), Tigers (319) and St. Charles North (323) finished in the top three. Batavia (329), St. Charles East (333) and Wheaton North (334) round out the top six.
Individually, Eli Sladkov of Geneva took third place, Clay Heilman of St. Charles North fourth and Tyler Quisling of Geneva fifth, all with a score of 76.
“I think we have had a very good year,” said Geneva coach Eric Hatczel. “We cracked under 300 [as a team] another time where we sort of lived in that 300 to 320 range… we were ready to step into [Tuesday]. We suffered a loss at the very end of the season against Wheaton South; they played a great game at home. Shot a 151 and beat us in the head-to-head match.
“But, I think it just made them hungrier because they knew the conference was in a week. And they got down to practice the last few days and yeah, they came to play.”
North Stars sophomore Heilman is feeling “really good right now” heading into the playoffs.
“I have the impression that our team is strong. [Tuesday] It was a bit of a day off, you can tell, but I think next week with the regionals we’re going to fight pretty well, ”said Heilman.
“I wanted our team to shoot under 310 [as an overall goal this season] for an 18 hole tournament, ”continued Heilman. “We didn’t, but I definitely see a progression in our game. Our three and four [top golfers in [Dan Rosengarten and Nick Francesconi] … recently they have been trying to get stronger and better. “
WW South senior Dan Zawoyski and sophomore teammate Luke Webber were tied for seventh after finishing with 79.
Webber’s driver has been his biggest improvement throughout the season, going from 240 yards to 290 at the end of the regular season.
“It also helps me with my corner game,” said Webber. “Instead of having a seven-iron, I’m going to wedge it, so that’s probably the biggest part.”
“I haven’t had a good year overall, but recently the iron game has [been a nice surprise]”Webber continued.” … It went from bad to really good. “
Zawoyski helped him with his mental game on the course. Webber said Zawoyski taught him to stay in control.
“It was hitting a bad shot and getting mad at myself,” Webber said. “He kind of said to me: …” Control your mental game. “He has the best mental game on the team.”
