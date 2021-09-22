Fashion Designer Workwear Inspired by Mid-Century Modern Furniture – WWD





Designer Hayato Arai had a brilliant idea at the right time. New York-based streetwear brand co-founder Miles decided to launch his own sub-brand in October 2020. Named Hayato, the brand is based on sturdy shapes embroidered with designs taken from famous mid-century modern furniture. In his first year, most of his canvas carpenter pants sold out within 15 minutes. Arai’s creations lie at the crossroads of the current interests of many young people. In nuanced fashion, they tackle utility and an easier way of dressing, a desire to support small labels and then – one of the biggest trends of the pandemic – a broader obsession with home decor products. As WWD reports, in many cases, a rare vintage chair or lamp has become the new ‘holy grail’ of the pandemic, usurping a coveted purse or t-shirt as a bona fide bragging right on them. social networks – a presumed indicator of high taste and cultural awareness. On Friday, Arai will release its biggest release yet: two head-to-toe looks with knee patches or pockets embroidered with a cane pattern, reminiscent of the woven rattan signature of the bentwood chair maker’s designs from the 19th century, Michael Thonet. It was the Thonet furniture manufacturing company that produced Marcel Breuer’s “Cesca” cantilever chair in the 1960s – one of the coveted first pieces of the pandemic. “It’s a very natural process, I would say, I just like doing things that make me happy,” Arai said of his design philosophy. “These are everyday clothes that I want to wear and I love the furniture. Since the onset of COVID-19 you’ve only seen furniture everywhere and I think furniture made me happy in my 40s, so I thought those two things combined might work. “ Zoom on the Hayato embroidery, inspired by the caned seats of Thonet chairs.

Courtesy / Hayato Arai first experimented with the Cesca canning pattern for his first fall last fall, using contrast stitching to define the knee pads on brown or black canvas carpenter pants. Now that same webbing pattern has been applied to the pockets of a new denim trucker jacket with matching wide leg pants. Arai also carried over his first Cesca-inspired design, this time making it in cream canvas with contrasting orange stitching – with a matching jacket also available. The pieces will be available on the creator’s website at noon, priced at $ 198 to $ 222. A limited edition will also be available for sale at Tokyo’s select 2G store, located inside the newly refurbished Parco department store. For Arai, the Cesca chair has a closer meaning. “The cane strap pattern which I find just stunning. My grandmother has the Cesca chair in her house in Japan, so it also reminds me of childhood memories, ”he said. While running two fashion brands, Arai – a Tokyo native who moved to New York in 2016 – decided to slowly expand the Hayato project over the coming years. In June, he was invited to sell a limited quantity at Complex’s digital shopping show, ComplexLand. Over the past few months he’s been running tiny drops from his Panton work pants, with curved seams inspired by Verner Panton’s S-shaped chair design for Vitra. These also quickly disappeared, snapped up by fashion editors and MoMA Design Store shoppers. The designer is working on new shapes in homage to the famous Wassily chair from the Bauhaus era by Breuer. “I love Breuer, but some parts are difficult to transfer to clothes, so I feel like I need more time. I have to keep working on it. Eventually I want to get out a drop every month, so that’s my goal from now on, ”he said.

