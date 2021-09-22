Shop 7 trendy print outfits from London Fashion Week Street Style





Some of the most exciting and funniest brands parade at London Fashion Week, from Charles Jeffrey to Richard Quinn. So it’s no surprise that the style of the street in the mostly overcast city is equally striking. Among the many bright colors were plenty of orange dresses and colorful handbags for attendees of London Fashion Week to present in striking prints. Captured by Acielle from Style Du Monde, these Brits gave us a lesson, seven in fact, on how to properly wear the most daring prints, from poppy blossoms, monochrome graphics to oversized polka dots. When it comes to expressing yourself through clothes, try to do it the London way, keep calm and print! Find a balance Combine strong pants with polished basics like a tailored blazer and a simple undershirt. Theory Etiennette striped wool blazer Versace VE 4393 GB1 / 87 black plastic sunglasses Straight pants with libertine print button card shoppe Connect the dots A playful polka dot shirt makes a serious statement when paired with tapered pants and a chic day bag. Proenza Schouler polka dot shirt Rag & Bone Baby boyfriend belt Cos high waist pleated pants Retro Active A bold 80s print top is modern when paired with relaxed jeans and timeless accessories. Julia Heuer Ida Pleated Crop Top JW Anderson logo-embroidered raw-edge wide-leg jeans Brooks Brothers belt with feather edges By Far Sofia block heel ankle boots Color-shoot What to associate with a patterned skirt? Choose a shade in the print and stick to it. Alexander McQueen the Curve Small Leather Shoulder Bag La DoubleJ Sardegna Selva-print cotton-poplin skirt JW Anderson chain-link slip-on sandals Graphic design An eye-catching top deserves equally eye-catching accessories, note the full monochrome color palette. Christopher John Rogers Short Sleeve Padded Shoulders Shirt $ 765 $ 459 SAKS FIFTH AVENUE Balenciaga ultra-cropped raw-edge denim culottes JW Anderson chain-link loafers Check it twice Do you know what goes beautifully with monochrome ladies? No more checks! Match the rest of your look by keeping it simple i.e. black pants and sneakers. Prada Double Match Paneled Shirt Stand Studio Lucille two-tone faux fur tote bag Nike Sportswear Cargo Pants Prada Mens Americas Cup Patent Leather Patchwork Sneakers Similar stripes Take inspiration from the main part of your ensemble, in this case a striped crochet dress, and go for accessories with a similar aesthetic. Alpha Industries MA-1 Nasa Bomber Jacket Arizona Love Trekky print sandals Alighieri the Craters We Know gold-plated necklace

