Fashion
Shop 7 trendy print outfits from London Fashion Week Street Style
Some of the most exciting and funniest brands parade at London Fashion Week, from Charles Jeffrey to Richard Quinn. So it’s no surprise that the style of the street in the mostly overcast city is equally striking. Among the many bright colors were plenty of orange dresses and colorful handbags for attendees of London Fashion Week to present in striking prints. Captured by Acielle from Style Du Monde, these Brits gave us a lesson, seven in fact, on how to properly wear the most daring prints, from poppy blossoms, monochrome graphics to oversized polka dots.
When it comes to expressing yourself through clothes, try to do it the London way, keep calm and print!
Find a balance
Combine strong pants with polished basics like a tailored blazer and a simple undershirt.
Connect the dots
A playful polka dot shirt makes a serious statement when paired with tapered pants and a chic day bag.
Retro Active
A bold 80s print top is modern when paired with relaxed jeans and timeless accessories.
Color-shoot
What to associate with a patterned skirt? Choose a shade in the print and stick to it.
Graphic design
An eye-catching top deserves equally eye-catching accessories, note the full monochrome color palette.
Check it twice
Do you know what goes beautifully with monochrome ladies? No more checks! Match the rest of your look by keeping it simple i.e. black pants and sneakers.
Similar stripes
Take inspiration from the main part of your ensemble, in this case a striped crochet dress, and go for accessories with a similar aesthetic.
