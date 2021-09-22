New report sets blueprint for UK fashion circular economy

The British Fashion CouncilThe Institute of Positive Fashion on Wednesday presented a plan to achieve a circular fashion economy in the UK, the Circular Fashion Ecosystem Report.

The report aims to reduce the impact of industries on the planet through linear production models and defines the roles that each must play.

More from WWD

As one of the world’s largest fashion markets with £ 118 billion in turnover and 890,000 workers, the UK must embrace systemic change to tackle waste throughout the supply chain, according to the report. In 2019, some 4 billion items of clothing were purchased, and the majority of them are currently destined for landfills.

The good news is that the report found that the UK fashion ecosystem is well positioned to move the industry forward to be fully circular, and it has set three target outcomes.

The first is reducing the volume of new physical clothing. The report highlights that clothing purchased in the UK has a significant environmental footprint and that the most effective way for UK stakeholders to reduce their individual and collective negative impact on the environment is to reduce consumer demand for new physical clothing.

Maximized use and recovery through product circularity is the second target outcome. The British population buys more clothes per person than many other European countries and throws away over a million tonnes of clothes each year. By increasing the number of times clothes are worn, one can ensure that all the clothes produced generate more value, according to the report.

For the latest target outcome, optimized sorting methods and material recovery, the report states that emerging technologies for fiber-to-fiber recycling have potential for closed-loop and regenerative recycling of used clothing, but planning and investments must start now.

These results are underpinned by 10 priority actions and 30 recommendations for an ecosystem of actors who must act collectively to succeed.

The story continues

Priority actions are circular design, consumer empowerment, circular and sharing business models, demand for circular and sustainable fibers, post-use ecosystem, improved sorting and recycling, identification and tracking , ecosystem modeling, policies and regulations, and infrastructure investments.

The BFC aims to use the report to engage stakeholders, from universities to consumers, to consult on the practical steps needed to launch their transformation programs.

Caroline Rush, CEO of BFC, believes the UK has all the ingredients to create a model for a circular fashion economy that will deliver significant environmental, business and societal benefits.

Driven by the industry, recognizing the role of government and the consumer, we challenged ourselves to imagine the future ecosystem of circular fashion in the UK. that thrives in itself and that other nations can seek inspiration and guidance from, she said.

Rush also believes the sheer amount of work to put the plan into action can be overloaded with an agenda that sees industry, government, and stakeholders come together to play their roles beyond their focus on individual companies. individual.

We are already seeing this with our emerging designers, however, with large commercial companies, re-commerce companies, universities, innovators, funders, logistics providers, waste and recycling management providers and l As a larger ecosystem coming together with government, we have the opportunity to create this target state faster and in doing so create jobs and skills that benefit the UK as a whole, she added.

The report was developed with contributors from 3Keel LLP, QSA Partners LLP, Flourish CSR, Adam Smith Business School at the University of Glasgow and Icaro Consulting, and supported by founding partners DHL and Vanish, as well as Arts Humanities Research Council.

Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.