Fashion
New report sets blueprint for UK fashion circular economy
The British Fashion CouncilThe Institute of Positive Fashion on Wednesday presented a plan to achieve a circular fashion economy in the UK, the Circular Fashion Ecosystem Report.
The report aims to reduce the impact of industries on the planet through linear production models and defines the roles that each must play.
More from WWD
As one of the world’s largest fashion markets with £ 118 billion in turnover and 890,000 workers, the UK must embrace systemic change to tackle waste throughout the supply chain, according to the report. In 2019, some 4 billion items of clothing were purchased, and the majority of them are currently destined for landfills.
The good news is that the report found that the UK fashion ecosystem is well positioned to move the industry forward to be fully circular, and it has set three target outcomes.
The first is reducing the volume of new physical clothing. The report highlights that clothing purchased in the UK has a significant environmental footprint and that the most effective way for UK stakeholders to reduce their individual and collective negative impact on the environment is to reduce consumer demand for new physical clothing.
Maximized use and recovery through product circularity is the second target outcome. The British population buys more clothes per person than many other European countries and throws away over a million tonnes of clothes each year. By increasing the number of times clothes are worn, one can ensure that all the clothes produced generate more value, according to the report.
For the latest target outcome, optimized sorting methods and material recovery, the report states that emerging technologies for fiber-to-fiber recycling have potential for closed-loop and regenerative recycling of used clothing, but planning and investments must start now.
These results are underpinned by 10 priority actions and 30 recommendations for an ecosystem of actors who must act collectively to succeed.
Priority actions are circular design, consumer empowerment, circular and sharing business models, demand for circular and sustainable fibers, post-use ecosystem, improved sorting and recycling, identification and tracking , ecosystem modeling, policies and regulations, and infrastructure investments.
The BFC aims to use the report to engage stakeholders, from universities to consumers, to consult on the practical steps needed to launch their transformation programs.
Caroline Rush, CEO of BFC, believes the UK has all the ingredients to create a model for a circular fashion economy that will deliver significant environmental, business and societal benefits.
Driven by the industry, recognizing the role of government and the consumer, we challenged ourselves to imagine the future ecosystem of circular fashion in the UK. that thrives in itself and that other nations can seek inspiration and guidance from, she said.
Rush also believes the sheer amount of work to put the plan into action can be overloaded with an agenda that sees industry, government, and stakeholders come together to play their roles beyond their focus on individual companies. individual.
We are already seeing this with our emerging designers, however, with large commercial companies, re-commerce companies, universities, innovators, funders, logistics providers, waste and recycling management providers and l As a larger ecosystem coming together with government, we have the opportunity to create this target state faster and in doing so create jobs and skills that benefit the UK as a whole, she added.
The report was developed with contributors from 3Keel LLP, QSA Partners LLP, Flourish CSR, Adam Smith Business School at the University of Glasgow and Icaro Consulting, and supported by founding partners DHL and Vanish, as well as Arts Humanities Research Council.
Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/report-maps-blueprint-circular-fashion-040146280.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]