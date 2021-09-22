National view: AOC dress could have used a different slogan





Intended to grab the attention of her fellow celebrity guests as well as the mainstream media, the AOC dress instead became a focal point for the wrath of the Right. The Conservatives have argued that it is hypocritical to meddle with the economic elite while denouncing them. AOC has suggested that the criticism is an example of American culture “deeply dismissive and unsupportive of women, especially women of color and working class women.” As an example of the ability of American society to turn anything and everything into water for crop warfare, it was an impressive display. But it was also a missed opportunity to talk about how the tax code favors events like the Met Gala. While a ticket to the Met Gala costs $ 35,000, for tax purposes, that doesn’t equal buying floor seats for an NBA playoff game. The gala is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, so your $ 35,000 is a charitable contribution. In New York City, where combined federal, state, and local income tax rates total around 50%, this tax deduction is incredibly valuable, and will only become so if Democrats in Washington get what they want and increase significantly. taxes on the rich, such as President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better program. This loophole does not apply if, say, you buy something from the Met Gift Shop. (Granted, it’s hard to spend $ 35,000 there, but there are some luxury items.) This income is also used to support the museum, but you are not allowed to deduct it from your taxes. When you get something of value in exchange for your money, it is not charity, even if you donated money to charity to get it. The way it works for gala type events is that your ticket is interpreted as having two parts. We pay for the meal. The other is the money you spend on top of the dollar value of what you get. Only this last part is tax deductible. For the Met Gala, a few hundred dollars would likely be non-deductible, and the rest would be considered a charitable contribution rather than payment for goods and services received. There are probably contexts in which this makes sense. But it’s an absurd way to watch the Met Gala and the like. The event is an annual media event as the guest list inevitably includes an impressive roster of celebrities decked out in high fashion and extravagant costumes. Celebrities are guests, not paying customers; in fact, part of what customers pay is the chance to hang out with celebrities. Tickets, in other words, are an entrance fee to a very expensive show, one of the few truly exclusive events in an information-saturated age. The fact that the celebrities themselves are eager to attend is further proof that the event is fun. For paying customers, it’s a premium consumer experience, comparable to any other luxury product. The difference, of course, is that it enjoys preferential tax treatment through association with the Met, which is designated as a non-profit organization by the IRS. But this problem is considerably harder to describe on the back of a dress. Matthew Yglesias is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion and writes the Slow Boring blog and newsletter. Co-founder and former columnist for Vox, he is also the author of “One Billion Americans”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/opinion/columns/7202704-National-View-AOCs-dress-could-have-used-a-different-slogan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos