Fashion
LOral Paris to present a live show during Paris Fashion Week
PARIS LOral Paris will be returning to the runway this fashion season, after hitting the pause button due to the coronavirus.
The brand, official partner of Paris Fashion Week, will stage Le Dfil LOral Paris, on October 3 at 3 p.m. CET, on the Parvis des Droits de l’Homme, the main square with a view of the Eiffel Tower on the Seine. The event is presented as open to all and will be broadcast in more than 30 countries around the world via the brand’s social networks.
The occasion helps mark the 50th anniversary of the LOral Paris slogan Because you’re worth it. In keeping with this, the display should have the theme of women’s empowerment and diversity.
LOral Paris officially launched in early March 2020 its international Stand Up Against Street Harassment program to train a million women and men in local intervention before the end of 2021.
This year, Le Dfil will be a remarkable platform for women’s empowerment, conveying a strong message of self-esteem and disrupting typical parade conventions by inviting the public to join the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program. Celebrating our feminine and feminist vision, the parade will be a rallying cry for all women but also men who share these convictions, said Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, global president of the brand LOral Paris, in a statement.
A number of brand spokespersons, including Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello, Liya Kebede and Marie Bochet, will participate in the brand exhibition. Val Garland, global makeup director of LOral Paris, and her global hair artist Stéphane Lancien will create their beauty looks.
LOral Paris organized three exhibitions during Paris Fashion Week since 2017. Some of the fashion brands to have made appearances on her catwalk include Balmain, Elie Saab, Mugler, Issey Miyake, as well as emerging labels such as Koch and Ester Manas.
Nidhi Sunil is the first global ambassador of Indian models of LOral Paris
Master Class: Dauphine Viguier-Hovasse
LOral Paris organizes a starred fashion show
