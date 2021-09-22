Fashion
Five designers of color to know at Milan Fashion Week – WWD
MILAN – Milan Fashion Week is increasingly becoming a launching pad for international designers, but the main focus of the Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion Collective – which includes designers Stella Jean, Edward Buchanan and Michelle Francine Ngonmo, founder of the ‘Afro Fashion Association – is to highlight how people of color are an integral part of the Made in Italy ecosystem.
The Milan Fashion Week shows will officially kick off today with the digital presentation “We Are Made in Italy”, now in its third edition. This time it will present the fashion collection of five female talents based in Italy but hailing from different countries including Haiti, India and Morocco to name a few.
Jean and Buchanan actively tutored and advised the designers participating in the September edition also from a creative perspective and their work is to be highlighted via a video filmed by Antonio Dikele DiStefano, the writer and filmmaker behind the series. Netflix “Zero”.
Here are the five talents highlighted by the “We Are Made in Italy” project.
Mark: Judith Saint Germain
Designate: Judith Borsetto
Background: A Haitian-born designer currently based in Italy, Borsetto studied at the IUAV in Treviso and soon after opened her stylistic consultancy firm JBTF, while simultaneously training her creativity on a range of accessories for women, which made him think of developing a homonymous line. For this, she chose to use her family name of origin Saint German, testimony of her link with her country of origin.
Spring 2022: Offering a range of styles of women’s shoes made from supple Italian leather and other fabrics, and developed with a manufacturing company based in Pisa, Italy, she has decorated square-toed boots with 3D-like effects. laser and ruched sandals with sculptural heels. Borsetto worked a color combination reminiscent of the Haitian flag, as well as belts and jewelry bearing gold-plated silver charms in the shape of his initial.
Mark: Shah Sheetal
Designate: Shah Sheetal
Background: A designer who began her fashion education in Ahmadabad, West India, Shah moved to London to study at Central Saint Martins, where she obtained a BA in Textile Design. Incidentally, she was offered her first internship in Italy, where she developed her skills in textile and clothing design first in the silk district of Como, then in Naples.
Spring 2022: With a strong penchant for tissue manipulation, Shah delivered a collection that pushes the boundaries of the genre, largely using one of the most democratic textiles: denim. By twisting it and elevating her everyday wear via sartorial silhouettes with a workwear inflection, she has succeeded in injecting her Indian origin through the use of shantung and colored silks. The collection is also rich in recycled materials, a reflection on the persistent problem of clothing waste that is particularly urgent in low-income countries.
Mark: Nyny Ryke Goungou
Designate: Nyny Ryke Goungou
Background: Designer of Togolese origin, Goungou graduated from NABA in Milan with a diploma in fashion and textiles before continuing her studies in Milan and Paris, where she masters lingerie and corsetry at the Formamod institute.
Spring 2022: Rightly naming his spring collection “Ethical Chic”, Goungou emphasized the use of responsible materials, as well as manufacturing techniques inspired by the traditions of his native country. After establishing a close business relationship with artisans based in Togo, she experimented with Kentè League hand-woven fabric, which features multiple brightly colored patterns paired with geometric shapes and gallant ship-shaped designs. The designer also patented her own interpretation of the traditional Yoruba fabric, made from linen and the first Stretch Kentè textile obtained by adding stretch yarns. She worked her textiles in a collection that referenced her passion for Japanese culture with long kimono-style dresses, while offering her modern take on traditional African fabrications.
Mark: Romy shoe cell
Designate: Romy shoe cell
Background: Originally from Cuba, now based in the small town of Pavia, south of Milan, Calzado Celda studied at the Burgio Fashion Institute, where she currently serves as a teacher for the Palermo unit. She developed a passion for textiles and prints during her experience at Etro, the Italian house known for its bohemian-chic attitude.
Spring 2022: Aware of the times and in tune with customer demand for protective and antiviral fabrics, Calzado Celda explored the most advanced textile technologies, partnering with Directa Plus, a nanotechnology company based in Como, Italy, which supplied the graphene coated denim widely used throughout the collection. The latter was used for apron-style midi dresses with round skirts studded with diamond patterns, while jacquard rompers in the same pattern exuded a childish vibe.
Mark: Zineb Hazim
Designate: Zineb Hazim
Background: Hazim, of Moroccan descent, stretched out in Italy working for several fashion companies until she decided to deliver a collection that could meet her needs as a businesswoman and her Muslim background. . By reinterpreting the Islamic aesthetic, the designer is committed to giving a voice to Muslim women through her fashion creations.
Spring 2022: In a fairly literal but effective reference, Hazim played with the Prince of Wales patterns seen throughout her spring collection, which she contrasted with popsicle-colored accents of yellow, fuchsia, and peacock blue. Trendy coats, high-waisted pleated pants, and suits with cropped pants looked great on adult women who didn’t seem ready for adulthood yet.
