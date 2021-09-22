What to wear at the Couture Council of FIT Artistry of Fashion Awards





Today, the FIT Museum holds its annual Couture Council Award Lunch for Artistry of Fashion at Cipriani South Street. Given our recent re-entry into city life, the exuberance around this fabulous fashion event, which last year kicked off New York Fashion Week, has surged. And because it takes place a few weeks later than usual, the buzz is all the louder. It’s no wonder that Wes Gordon, with the energy and creativity (not to mention the childish beauty) of Carolina Herreras Creative Director, receives the congratulations. I am honored to be recognized this year by the Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion. This recognition, combined with the re-emergence of New York Fashion Week and the celebration of Carolina Herreras’ 40th birthday, will make this fall an unforgettable fall. Well done to the celebration of Covid City’s return, and to the minds and souls of New Yorkers who make it happen. Since taking over as Carolina Herrera, Wes Gordon has honored the brand’s legacy of American elegance, while also imprinting his own fiery inspiration. Our fashion guru Dr Valérie Steele, Director and Chief Curator of the Museum at FIT puts it best: As we emerge from a particularly difficult time, we are happy to celebrate the New York fashion awakening. Wes stays true to Carolina Herrera’s legacy, while adding his own cheerful touch. Dr Joyce F. Brown, President of FIT, also weighed in on the talented designer: We are happy and honored to recognize Wes Gordon. His fashion achievements are exceptional and he is a wonderful role model for emerging designers, including our own students. We look forward to celebrating her accomplishments and being a part of the New York fashion awakening at the Couture Council Luncheon. What a pleasure to reflect on the sensational style of this iconic house in anticipation of what fabulous fashionistas will wear. Black and white looks so fresh in September, providing the perfect transitional pattern. Animal prints, polka dots, bows and ruffles create a mix of what’s the best of the season. Or maybe you’re not ready to ditch your sunny summer hues and look for fashion and travel south with you this winter. If so, here are some delicious choices in warm citrus tones. The former recipients of the Couture Council Prize are Christian Louboutin (2019), Narciso Rodriguez (2018), Thom browne (2017), Albert Kriemler from Akris (2016), Manolo Blahnik (2015), Carolina herrera (2014), Michael kors (2013), Oscar de la Renta (2012), Valentino (2011), Karl Lagerfeld (2010), Dries Van Noten (2009), Isabel Toledo (2008), Alber Elbaz (2007) and Ralph Rucci (2006). In 2008, Giorgio Armani received a special award for Global Fashion Leadership. Our muse Hilary has her own set in mind. I love this event because it combines my favorite things, fashion, art and New York City. I find it hard to think of fall and ditch the summer palette with temperatures in the 80s. So I took a floral approach to my look. Dresses that I can wear in winter with boots and sweaters. And of course a touch of Carolina Herrera on my ears! Hold on to your spanking, it’s the black tie outfit that will cause a little noise! And just in time to get back on the dance floor as weddings and formal events populate the calendar. The Cipriani family, with Thierry Despont, have restored the iconic Battery Maritime Building which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its classic Fine Arts ornaments. This ornate style of architecture was taught at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Paris where many prominent American architects studied. Upon their return, the Fine Arts became part of the American Renaissance, the hallmarks of which were order, symmetry and elaborate ornamentation. Cipriani South Street is the perfect venue to host the excitement of the 2021 Couture Council Award for Fashion Art this year. Welcome to New York! If you can’t be there, visit The museum at FIT. Better yet, become a member of the Couture Council and gain access to museum opening receptions and other member-only fashion events.

