Fast fashion is not worth environmental disaster – The Suffolk Journal

In a world where social media, influencer culture, and racing are so pervasive in our lives, fast fashion is quickly becoming an alarming environmental issue.

Fast fashion is cheap clothing produced quickly by mass distribution in order to meet the latest trends. Think Zara or Forever 21. This is a very profitable and operating business model, as these companies can mass produce clothes at low prices and put their employees in unethical conditions. hazardous work, often being forced to work long hours in sweatshops.

Fast fashion isn’t just bad for the environment. It is also unethical, unprofitable, and quality efficient.

It’s not just disposing of clothing in landfills that is bad for the environment. High carbon emissions (attributed to fast fashion at 1.2 billion tons per year) and water pollution are also huge factors in this regard. Much of the clothing also contains toxic textile dyes and other ingredients that contaminate fresh water.

Fast fashion is quickly becoming one of the worst issues with the current global climate crisis. It is the fourth highest cost of environmental pressure today, according to a study by the European Environment Agency.

The culture of influencers and Instagram is a big part of the fast fashion problem that is becoming such a fast problem. While it is true that everyone involved in the fast fashion culture has to stop contributing, a much bigger problem than the average person who buys a few items from mass production companies are those internet celebrities who use fast fashion to create content.

Many viewers are now eating videos titled $ 500 Shein hauls, ignoring the fact that most, if not all, of the clothes featured in the video, will be added to a landfill within a few weeks.

Internet celebrities are thus encouraging their viewers to buy from these companies, not to mention Instagram influencers who frequently post promo codes and deals for these big companies. A 15% discount code is not worth the planet’s drinking water.

There are some really cute and trendy styles from brands like Shein and Fashion Nova, but at what cost? Quality is waste, it crumbles and ends up in a landfill. The throwaway culture is on the rise and it’s a problem, said Laura Christensen, stylist and sustainable reseller of Marblehead.

The best solution to this growing problem is simple: buy used, buy local.

At first it can seem scary and expensive, especially for young adults and college students. But if you do it right, it’s actually inexpensive.

Christensen explained that second-hand shopping is not only cheap, but better quality than those huge retail stores. In the sense of following a trend, she recommends shopping with an open mind, and sometimes you can even find real designer brands.

You can almost always find something inspired by current trends. You won’t be successful if you focus on a specific piece, but instead look at the silhouettes, colors and patterns, she said.

Although second-hand shopping is gaining ground in today’s culture, Christensen still believes it is untapped on the North Shore. People don’t realize that it’s not only the low prices, but the quality is often better too.

Students can see how at first one might be hesitant to give up these big box stores, which sell new clothes and are great for students on a tight budget, but saving isn’t as expensive as you might think and it is. a fun activity to do with friends. There are tons of local options for Boston students, many of which offer student discounts.

Buffalo Exchange is a local favorite, with locations in Brookline and Somerville. This store follows trends, so you will always find something stylish there.

Another great option for local Boston students is The Garment District, also in Cambridge. They recently reopened their pile at the pound where you can fill a bag with clothes and then use your student ID to get a discount. A closer to the Suffolk campus is found at Beacon Hill; The Blessing Barn, which has a nice selection of clothing, shoes and accessories, as well as other items like home decor and furniture.

Christensen recently relaunched a sustainable style team Facebook group, in partnership with a friend from France who has extensive experience in education and the history of fashion. They currently offer a free place to resell within their platform as well as share style tips and looks on their. food.

Remember, support your local thrift stores, shop for used items and there is no better trend than saving our environment.

