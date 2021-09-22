Accenture Helps Vivienne Westwood Develop and Launch Products Faster Using PTC’s New Retail PLM Platform

LONDON, September 22, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Accenture (NYSE: ACN) helped Vivienne Westwood design and deploy a new retail product lifecycle management (PLM) platform from CTP (NASDAQ: PTC) which enables the global fashion company to develop and launch new products faster.

Global fashion company Vivienne Westwood can now develop and launch products faster with a new retail product lifecycle management platform from Accenture and PTC. Copyright Vivienne Westwood 2021

The platform is based on PTC FlexPLM retail solution and enables Vivienne Westwood to significantly improve and accelerate its product development and sourcing processes. FlexPLM integrates relevant data sources for product design and development, enabling Vivienne Westwood to understand where a product stands at each stage of its lifecycle. This digital wire offers full visibility on activities related to the design and development of several product categories, including women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, shoes, leather goods, jewelry and accessories. The PLM platform also enables more transparent and secure communication and collaboration related to the design and production process, both internally and with supply chain partners.

Previously, these processes were manual, time consuming, and not supported by an enterprise application. Before introducing the new platform, for example, the brand’s design and merchandising office in the UK and the production office in Italy had to create tech packs, i.e. blueprints of product for manufacturing and exchanging data primarily through email and spreadsheets. These manual practices could lead to duplicate data entry, poor collaboration with international partner factories and missed deadlines.

Antony Calabr, CIO of Vivienne Westwood, said: “The majority of our prototypes, samples and production items are outsourced, and we have a complex and heterogeneous supply chain to manage. We chose PTC FlexPLM for its supply chain and product development capabilities, its highly visual user interface, and its information security and system stability. Accentures’ expertise and proven track record in the fashion industry and with PLM were instrumental in launching it and creating business value in a short period of time.

Alberto Codrino, Managing Director of Industrie X at Accenturesaid: “Vivienne Westwood asked us to understand and improve their working methods quickly and to be flexible when it came to changing the scope of the project. Working closely with their IT and sales teams, and with the support of the PTC team, we have been able to help the brand quickly leverage data and digital to redefine the way they develop their products. “

Bill Brewster, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Retail Business Unit at PTC, said, “We are proud to have been selected to help meet the Vivienne Westwood solution requirements for user experience, security and performance, allowing them to achieve a rapid return on investment. We look forward to helping this iconic brand further optimize its digital product creation strategy and support its go-to-market operations. “

About Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood is one of the world’s last remaining independent fashion companies. Sometimes stimulating, this brand is not limited to producing clothes and accessories. Westwood continues to capture the imagination and raise awareness of environmental and human rights issues. With a design record spanning over 40 years, Vivienne Westwood is now recognized as a global brand and Westwood itself as one of the most influential fashion designers and activists in the world today. For more information: www.viviennewestwood.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with industry-leading digital, cloud and security capabilities. Combining unparalleled experience and specialized skills in more than 40 industries, we offer strategy and advisory, interactive, technological and operational services, all powered by the world’s largest network of advanced technology and intelligent operations centers. Our 569,000 employees deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving customers in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our customers, employees, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Industrie X integrates intelligence into the way customers run factories and factories, as well as into the design and engineering of connected products and services, making manufacturing and operations more efficient, efficient and secure; enable businesses to transform the way they make things, and the things they make, for sustainable growth.

