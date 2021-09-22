



ABOUT US Founded in 2008, BELANC is a luxury couture brand, offering bespoke suits and clothing for business, leisure and events. BELANC’s concept reflects what we value most in life: balance, simplicity and sustainability. Everything we do and every part we design embodies these three principles. Our mission is to help men look and feel their best in the times that matter most. We currently have an exciting opportunity for a Digital Marketing Coordinator and Content Creator to join our team. ABOUT THIS RLE In this role, you will lead our planning, creative ideation, implementation and optimization of content across our core marketing channels; social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok and Pinterest), website and EDM. This role is a part-time role 2 days a week, with the potential to evolve into a more senior or full-time role depending on KPIs and performance. You will be responsible for connecting and engaging with incredible BELANC customers in a meaningful and authentic way while developing our online leads and conversions. Understanding and digging into the analysis will also be a key part of this role, and this will be used to inform your strategic decision making. You will be responsible for reporting marketing performance and KPIs. If you enjoy creating content and are passionate about DIGITAL MARKETING including social media management, content creation, GEDs, and ROI analysis of marketing initiatives, then this position is for you! RESPONSIBILITIES Build and execute social media strategies with a solid understanding of BELANC, our values ​​and our tone of voice.

Create and manage content calendars across all our channels

Develop content that inspires, informs and converts on a wide variety of digital platforms (social media posts, GED, website banners, advertising campaigns)

Use social media marketing tools

Develop and maintain our social media accounts: planning, planning and reporting

Assist in the planning and execution of photo and video sessions led by our Creative Director

Manage all EDM activities and create segmented audiences

Measure and report and make recommendations based on the results

Prepare monthly reports and analyzes for each account and make recommendations on improvements, areas of growth, optimization CONDITIONS Proven professional experience of 1 to 3 years in social media marketing

Excellent writing, editing, presentation and communication skills

Proven experience in managing social media accounts and scheduling applications

Very organized and excellent multitasking skills

Knowledge of online marketing and a good understanding of the main marketing channels

Show initiative by proposing options and solutions

Some basic graphic designs for EDM banners and graphics

A creative eye and great attention to detail

Ability to work in a team or independently

Motivated, energetic and determined to create an extraordinary identity on social media WHAT WILL MAKE YOU STAND OUT Strong interest in men’s fashion and knowledge of sewing

Experience in managing paid advertising campaigns on social networks (Facebook and Instagram)

Experience creating Instagram Reels and Tik Tok videos (filming, cutting and editing)

Experience using Active Campaign and marketing automation

Experience or exposure of working with luxury brands WHAT WE OFFER The possibility of progressing to a more senior or full-time position

A beautiful exhibition space in Paddington for working

Generous employee allowance for personalized clothing

Member of a very creative and motivated team

Flexible working arrangements with only one day at the office required HOW TO REGISTER If you think you are the right fit for this role and are excited to join a growing brand, we would love to hear from you! To apply, please send us the documents below: A brief cover letter explaining why you think you are the right fit for the job

A link to the social media accounts you have managed and worked with so we can get a feel for your style and experience

A copy of your CV

OPTIONAL: A link to any creative work you have done (graphic design, art, videos, etc.) We look forward to hearing from you!

