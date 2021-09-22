Dress codes shouldn’t define how girls are seen





I was just talking to my little sisters about the dress code at school and how they are treated if they wear something that is between the guidelines but still looks stylish.

Yes, I’m talking about those little holes in our jeans that all of our elders laugh at us.

I love fashion and I love being able to express how I feel.

I also believe that our children should be able to express themselves and wear what makes them feel better and what makes them comfortable.

Where do these rules come from and why?

Are the rules there to protect our children and young adults or is it to prevent real adults from looking at our children?

When I was younger, these rules never made sense to me just because the rules make our bodies and young adults’ bodies wrong or inappropriate.

I don’t think this sets a good example of how you see yourself or your body. It makes women think that my body is a body I should be ashamed of.

Our schools are there to educate our young people and hopefully guide them to a bright future. In my opinion, our educators need to start encouraging our young people to accept their bodies and start teaching them that their bodies are not ashamed or bad.

We have so many young women who have been told their bodies are to blame, when the problem is making young women feel like they could have changed the outcome of a horrible experience by wearing a longer shirt. or by not having rips in his jeans.

Self-expression is a huge part of what makes us unique, taking that away from someone and forcing them to dress in a particular way is the prison of self-expression.

It is teaching our young people to align and if you are different you are wrong and you will be punished. In most schools, they have a shirt for you to wear that signals it and lets others know you have a dress code, to make you feel ashamed.

How is it going? What damage does this do to someone’s self-esteem? How does this affect us as adults today?

To any of my kids, or to parents who need advice on talking to their kids about this issue, remind them that school is not forever.

There will be a time when they can express themselves freely and live their own lives.

One day, hopefully, we can think outside the box and not be ashamed of who we are or what we wear.

Parents, encourage your children to express themselves outside of school so that they have time to be truly themselves.

I have a few questions for my parents, what are your views on the dress code?

We were all there once and we all know what it feels like to be a young adult and wanting others to be respectful when it comes to our feelings and self-expression.

Do you think it is fair that your children are punished, or do you think the school and educators should teach valuable lessons about self-love and encourage them to be unique? How do you feel about young women being told their bodies are the problem? Skyler Cunningham is an intern at the Ironton Tribune.

