Item of the week: the plaid coat





What it is: With the official start of the fall season, it will soon be time to swap checkered blazers for checkered coats. They will come in handy soon enough and are a useful layer to carry through the winter months. Choosing it with a plaid print – whether oversized, minimalist, or colorful – is a sure-fire way to add interest to a neutral outfit, while still nodding to fall inspirations. It comes in all lengths, fabrics and prices, so customers have a wide variety of styles to choose from. Madewell Why you will want it: Cold temperatures require plush textures, warm fabrics and thick layers, so the plaid coat is a good option to keep the rotation in your winter collection. No matter the plaid print, it always adds an unexpected touch to a simple outfit and will instantly bring out a totally black figure or any other monochrome figure. If you choose it belted, it will structure the silhouette, but if you go for an oversized model with dropped shoulders, it will look relaxed and understated. On the flip side, all of the timeless cuts and earthy tones are sure-fire ways to cover your client in style for the season ahead. Fearful boy Where have we seen it: For its Resort 2022 collection, Versace showcased a short, colorful pastel iteration, perfect for smoothly transitioning from summer to fall. At Thom Browne, we saw a preppy men’s pea coat trimmed with navy piping while Courrges featured a striped knee-length version that would work with any neutral sweaters – think navy, chocolate brown, or black. Helen Anthony’s Spring / Summer 2022 runway was packed with extra-long checked coats that stared at the floor for an eye-catching effect while at Coach 1941 it was revisited in a cape style detailed with tonal leather. Finally, Balenciaga came up with a more unexpected version – the timeless trench coat appeared lined with a plaid pattern as a subtle nod to classic tailoring. Ted baker How to style it: The Madewells coat is both modern and timeless – it comes in a neutral color palette that we will keep coming back to. Paired with black and white pieces to create an elegant graphic silhouette in both flats and heels. Sissy-Boy has designed a plush and comfy iteration that mixes trendy style with a relaxed fit, so your client can pair it with matching lilac details or an all-black look. If you’re looking for a longer option, the Ted Bakers Jacket mixes a trendy fit with a tonal brown check pattern that will go with just about anything from pleated skirts and pointy tan suede boots to a comfy gray hoodie. . The Kooples version of the plaid coat is a feminine silhouette – it comes with a cropped cape that adds just the right amount of drama while keeping a neat look. Finally, the Vilas version stays true to the classic fall plaid coat with a removable belt and a tone-on-tone pattern and you can’t go wrong. The Kooples This season, the plaid coat is available in endless options, so customers are free to choose from a range of styles to match their personality and sartorial needs. Whether cut for an oversized fit, sports a bold pattern, or features a pinched waist, the plaid coat is both a practical and stylish option to keep on hand once the temperatures drop. town

