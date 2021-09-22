Dress code complaints draw crowds to BOE meeting – The Advance News

A large group of parents and students attended the Vidalia City school board meeting on September 14 to file complaints about the school system’s dress code. The issue stems from an incident in which a college student was arrested for wearing clothing featuring the American flag.

Last month, many families became unhappy when the administration of JR Trippe Middle School presented several students with dress code violations due to images of the American flag on shirts. The students were quickly embarrassed by this and protested by voluntarily wearing clothing with the flag on it.

The school system discussed continued from the page

the case through a public statement, which said: The school system in the city of Vidalia does not discriminate against the American flag or the patriotism and freedoms it represents. The statement continued. However, we are responsible for fostering and providing a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students, regardless of their political or religious beliefs, and we believe that we enable students to do so within the prescribed parameters of our dress code.

The recent monthly board meeting was the first opportunity for those affected by the issue to address the board. JR Trippe student Trace Tippett and parents Kelly Tippett, Sarah Elkhatib and Junior Elkhatib, expressed their thoughts to Council during a portion of the meeting reserved for public participation, Kelly Tippett relinquished part of his time to his son. I want to give my son my time as long as he wants, Tippett explained. That’s the reason I’m here tonight.

Trace Tippett explained that he was one of the students who was reprimanded for wearing the American flag on his clothes, which he said violated the system’s dress code. They [the administration of the middle school] tried to compare it to how if they let the American flag be worn, they should let other flags carry, he said. This is not the case because every second flag does not fly on the front of the school or in every classroom of the school, and we do not commit to every second flag every morning.

He continued to share what the American flag stood for and how it bothered him that other schools in the district didn’t seem to have a problem with the flag being carried like the college does. I find it ironic how good it is that we can wear Vidalia clothes because we are in the schools in the city of Vidalia, but we cannot wear the American flag when we are in the United States of America, he noted. Tippett ceded the time he had left to his mother, who said it was truly the first time she’s really struggled with the district over an issue. I had four kids who went through this school system, and you’ve never seen my face here before with a problem, she said, adding: It’s because I never had a problem. problem with dress code until this year. Making exceptions in the dress code, but not including the American flag, is what makes it different from any other dress code you’ve had.

She continued to express her disapproval of the situation, sharing that the college administration didn’t seem to recognize the difference between a normal logo and the American flag. I was told we couldn’t make an exception for the flag because it was an image, like any other image, she said. It is not an image like any other image, it is the emblem of our nation. This is why the Traces family, my family for generations, sacrificed themselves.

Tippett continued to use the rest of his time to express his frustration with the school administration choosing how to interpret the regulations put in place by the district. Obviously, each school in the school system interprets things differently. I don’t understand how, firstly, the American flag does not match the dress code and second, how it can be allowed in other schools in the district but not in college, she said.

Tippett concluded: As a taxpayer, as a resident of the city, as a citizen of this nation, I think it is unacceptable to heed the dress code which excludes the very emblem of the nation for which so many people sacrificed themselves. And that’s the thing if there’s anything left in this country that unites us all, the flag should be this. We just want the American flag to be allowed with corporate logos and college gear on our children’s clothing.

Sarah Elkhatib stressed that the American flag is not political, she said. They weren’t asked to wear Democrat stuff, Republican stuff, BLM flag, gay pride flag anything. It’s the American flag. We might not all be black, we might not all be gay, but the last time I checked we are all Americans.

Elkhatib explained how the school community teaches students to be proud of the school system and the college they wish to attend; but by denying them the opportunity to carry the American flag, this community also teaches students to refrain from being proud of their nation.

Elkhatib argued that this lack of pride in the nation is false because it is the one feature of student life that will never change. They can move, they can no longer live here, they can change the university they want to go to, but the one thing they will never change is that they are Americans, she said. This is the most important thing our children should be proud of.

She continued to reiterate the inconsistency in dress code, stating that she was told something different from Tippett regarding which logos could be worn. They said he had to have the company name with the logo, Elkhatib informed the board of directors. She and her husband, Junior, showed the board and the public the Chaps Ralph Lauren sweatshirt, which their son was berated for wearing. Once a public statement was made (regarding the reprimands), our children were targeted, she explained. My son had to change his shirt because the American flag was part of the Chaps logo.

Elkhatib concluded before handing over the remaining time to her husband, this incident made it clear to me that it was not about the logo, but attacking the American flag and that is wrong.

Junior Elkhatib began his segment of public participation by recognizing veterans in the public, including Kevin Brockway, a two-time image for a United States Marine recruiting poster and an 18-year-old veteran of the Corps of Marines. Brockway does not have a student in middle school, but has a student in high school, and is said to have attended the meeting to support those who defend the American flag.

Elkhatib shared his distaste for the situation: It’s sad that I have to tell my friends who served for our country that my child had to change his shirt because there was a little American flag on it, did he says.

He explained to the Council that he had spent most of his life abroad; I am half Lebanese and I am fighting here for the American flag, he pointed out. Elkhatib argued that the school had dishonored the flag even further by not only allowing it to be carried to the school, but also by removing the outdoor flag before the end of school hours.

All over the world, individuals hold the rest of the page

the American flag because our country represents freedom and the schools in our own country are trying to take it away, Elkhatib said, adding, I have lived half my life in another country and I have to explain this to Americans who have lived here their whole life which is very sad, he said.

Elkhatib referred to the pants he wore to the meeting, noting that the pants featured an American flag print as a motif rather than a logo or emblem. The dress code allows bosses, he told the council.

He concluded, There is no way this can continue. There is no way we can have freedom in this country. There is no way to teach our children right from wrong if the first thing we say is that they cannot carry the flag, he concluded.

In accordance with the Education Council’s policy on public participation, Council members did not address the speakers or the situation at the meeting, but indicated that all parties who spoke would receive a response. written from the BOE. Proposed mileage rate

Council proposed the annual mileage rate for people living within the city limits of Vidalia in Montgomery and Toombs counties. The proposed mileage rate for people who live within the city limits of Montgomery County is 14,852 miles, which is an increase of 0.342 miles. With this proposed rate, individuals in Montgomery County will see a 2.36% property tax increase for Vidalia taxes. Meanwhile, the proposed mileage rate for Toombs County remains at 14.852, as an increase is not necessary.

Without this interim tax increase, the mileage rate will not exceed 14.51 miles. In addition, the proposed tax increase for a house with a fair market value of $ 100,000 is approximately $ 13.68; the proposed tax increase for a non-residential property of the same fair market value is approximately the same amount. Public hearings were held on September 14 and 21 and another will be held on Thursday, September 23 at 12 p.m. at JR Trippe Middle School. The mileage rate will be adopted at the meeting following the hearing.

Hiring, field trips

Special education paraprofessionals were hired: Dakota Husted for Vidalia High School, Kaitlin Colson for Sally D. Meadows, and Joenice Vazquez Valentin and Teresas Brown for JD Dickerson.

In addition, several field trips have been approved for the Vidalia High School Tech Students Association and Health Professions Students of America to several locations including Clayton, Atlanta, Jekyll Island and Washington, DC, for leadership lectures.



