Shang Xia appoints Yang Li as creative fashion director





PARIS Marking the next stage in its development under the new majority owner Exor, Shang Xia, the Chinese luxury brand created by Herms International, named Yang li as Creative Director of Fashion, with immediate effect. The first Shang Xia collection from Yang li will be unveiled at Paris Fashion Week on October 4, marking the brand’s runway debut as it takes a more fashion-focused approach. More from WWD Jiang Qiong Er, co-founder and creative director of Shang Xia, said the Beijing-born designer, based between London and Paris, was an ideal choice for the brand, which also unveiled a horizontal logo. The new Shang Xia logo. – Credit: courtesy of Shang Xia Courtesy of Shang Xia Yang Lis’ personality and proven talent, along with his vision for modernity and his understanding of sustainability, means that he will naturally embrace and enrich Shang Xia’s unique heritage, she said in a statement. Born in 1987, Li spent his teenage years in Australia before moving to London to study at Central Saint Martins. Her eponymous label, founded in 2010, is known for her collaborations with underground and cult musicians such as The Jesus and Mary Chain, Savages singer Jehnny Beth and German industrial rocker Blixa Bargeld. Li, nominated for the LVMH Young Designers Prize in 2014, has played with different formats to present his creations, which mix classic tailoring and poetic silhouettes in unexpected contrasts. For fall 2019, he handed over the clothes to 30 women, including Asia Argento and Rossy de Palma, who simultaneously posted selfies on Instagram, while for resort 2020 he collaborated with Magnum photographer Antoine dAgata on a series of portraits of modern Chinese women. It is an honor to join Shang Xia to embark on this incredible journey with such a talented team, Li said. I can’t wait to dive into the incredible universe of the brand, rich in storytelling, through its heritage and its impressive network of talents who have become genuine ambassadors of the brand. I look forward to sharing my own creative experiences and helping Shang Xia enter the next exciting chapter, he added. The story continues Exor, owner of Ferrari and The Economist Group, revealed its investment in Shang Xia last December. Herms and Jiang remain significant shareholders in the company, founded in 2010 as the first luxury brand steeped in Chinese culture. Jiang said she was inspired by Chinese philosophy for Shang Xia, which means high-low in Chinese. It is the meeting of opposites, as in Yi Ching from top to bottom, yin and yang, woman and man, heaven and earth, she says. After establishing iconic products such as its Da Tian Di chair, Sculpture cashmere felt outerwear and Lan Yue handbag, the brand entered a new stage of growth last year with the opening of three stores in China and a capsule collection for the youngest. However, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic caused revenue to stagnate in 2020, following a 60% jump in 2019. The company is banking on Li to revive the business as it prepares to expand with new ones. stores in some of the most exclusive retail stores. destinations in China and around the world. Exor is one of the largest diversified holding companies in Europe and is controlled by the Agnelli family. Its portfolio includes Stellantis, the company born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the French automotive group PSA; the Juventus FC football team and the Italian media conglomerate GEDI Gruppo Editoriale. It also has a 24% stake in the Christian Louboutin shoe brand. SEE ALSO: Ferrari owner Exor takes majority stake in Herms Shang Xia Shang Xia takes a more fashion-focused approach Chinese Herms courts young people with Shuneaker shoe Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

