Fashion brands experiment with linear and connected TV advertising

Although a long list of categories suffered during the pandemic – the wedding industry, movie theater, formal wear – TV and streaming were among the lucky exceptions that managed to see a big boost

Americans watched nearly 40% more television throughout 2020, and fashion brands have taken notice. While advertising attention has largely shifted to digital and social channels over the past 10 years, linear and connected TV is making a comeback. Global ad spend for connected TV increased 25% in 2021, and is on track to reach $ 16 billion at the end of the year, according to Group M. Many fashion companies have found surprising success with their efforts.

One was 6 years oldBirdies, the one-year-old shoe brand DTC. Co-founders Bianca Gates and Marisa Sharkey star in a series of three 15-second TV spots, in which they talk about the history of the shoe brand. As of Monday, the ads ran on linear TV, on women’s networks like Oxygen, Bravo and E !. They also work on streaming platforms such as Hulu, NBCU, and Discovery.

“We are a brand that has grown connecting with our customers through a digital footprint or ‘Lean in’ experience,” said Gates. “We are now at a point where we want to engage with our customers in a new way, using a ‘backwards’ approach by sharing our story in a longer format on a larger screen. “

Birdies is not alone. Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder of lingerie brand DTC Lively, launched the brand’s first linear TV campaign in 2020. As Cordeiro Grant was impressed with the chain’s low cost and effective reach, she launched a second campaign debut. 2021. on Instagram have grown as much as 42% this summer, TV commercials only increased 5% this year.

We have seen the past two years as an opportunity for television, said Cordeiro Grant. What are people doing now? They’re inside watching TV. Our instinct was right there. It was great for filling the top of the funnel and acquiring new sets of eyeballs in totally new areas.

Cordeiro Grant said the TV spots that Lively aired were simple introductory ads aimed at people who were new to the brand. The ads helped her realize that there were many areas with potential customers that the brand did not serve. In the center of the country, in places like North Dakota and South Dakota, the brand has seen triple-digit sales growth since launching its first TV campaign last year, as well as sales growth. 30% among people 50 years and over.

While television can help attract new customers, Gates said Birdies’ goal is to hyper-target the very specific young consumer who makes up the bulk of the brand base. He focused particularly on the West Coast, as the brand opened its second retail store in Los Angeles in July.

“It’s not necessarily about reaching a new customer, it’s about reaching them in a new way,” said Gates. “The data shows that a person needs to see your message seven or eight times before it really gets in, and we want to do that using a variety of channels, including digital, outdoor signage, stores. physical and television. “

Connected TV’s targeting capabilities also appealed to Daz McColl, Marketing Director of Neiman Marcus. In August, the retailer took to linear and connected TV to launch its Re-Introduce Yourself campaign, primarily to reach out-of-date Neiman Marcus consumers and bring them back into the fold.

They were very data-driven and smart TV is all about using data to target, McColl said in August. It’s a great channel because we can target very specific customers who we think would be suitable for us.