Press response to ‘Tax the Rich’ dress proves the AOC point

It’s like Lenin noted: There are decades where nothing happens, and there are dresses where decades do.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezs Tax the Rich dresses up at the Met Gala (Vogue, 09/16/21) could have gone through the media as a simple photo opportunity or class conscious performance art act, but given that it happened near the 10th anniversary of the first day of the Occupy Wall protests Street, the event may be an indicator of how much Occupy has pushed the public towards policies of aggressive taxation of the wealthy to pay for necessary social programs, education, public employment, and infrastructure.

And the response from corporate media indicates that they fear the story is on the side of Ocasio-Cortez and his dresses.

“Wrong message”

Murdoch’s property New York Post (09/17/21). This message was echoed by the TV shock Bill Maher (Daily mail, 09/18/21), even if a ProPublica investigation (6/8/21) found that the super-rich like Michael Bloomberg, Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos pay next to nothing in taxes, demolishing the fundamental myth that everyone pays their fair share and the richest Americans pay the most.

The new York To post (09/21/21), on its front page, highlighted a response to the AOC from Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams, which the newspaper (5/10/21) had enthusiastically approved. Adams said Ocasio-Cortez sent the wrong message to New York City, offering a logic of austerity as an alternative: instead of impulsively advocating to raise taxes for wealthy Big Apple residents … the city should first find ways to reduce the city’s budget. In addition to supporting Adams, the To post (07/27/21) eagerly announced that Adams had told his supporters he had declared war on AOC socialists.

Matthew Yglesias (Bloomberg, 09/19/21), himself the product of Manhattan patrician society, berated the second-term congressman representing the Bronx and Queens for casting a wide net on the upper class, rather than focusing his message specifically on loopholes tax. The Washington postby Megan McArdle (09/14/21) echoed Yglesias’ criticism, adding that wearing such a dress at the Met Gala is a bit like wearing a wealthy tax t-shirt to your tailor-made tax lawyer job because taxing them the rich only creates more tax attorneys, so the traveling billboard is less about “speaking the truth to power” than an endorsement by the whole company.

The Washington To posts Kathleen Parker (09/14/21) denounced the fall of the galas of its elegant past. Met Gala is not Diana Vreeland’s playground, Pat Buckley and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassisand said she was at a loss for words to describe the party parade of political protesters whose eccentric dress sometimes blurred the message, as the theme of the event was to explore the lexicon of fashion itself.

Many points of sale (Forbes, 09/13/21; Daily News, 09/14/21; Fox News, 09/14/21; United States today, 09/14/21) overstated the criticism that Ocasio-Cortez was acting hypocritically in attending the gala because it is an expensive event attended by the wealthy, a point that fails to get the message across to impose the rich to rich was, in fact, the idea. Like a Washington Post writer (09/14/21) correctly perceived, the public at the galas were now discussing the embarrassment of under-taxed wealth in a social season marred by disease and misery.

Media allergic to taxes

While Ocasio-Cortez is not the first center-left politician to demand more taxes to fund social programs, as the leader of the Squada group of House Democrats largely aligned with Senator Bernie Sanders, she has become the punching bag for establishment media in a campaign to quell pro-tax rhetoric.

Since her ascension to Congress, the New York Times (01/28/19, 02/01/19, 02/07/19) responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s tax rhetoric with a sort of yes, but it’s more complicated than that, embracing a watered-down version of progressive taxation, while Barrons (01/23/19) and the the Wall Street newspaper (01/21/19, 01/23/19) went further by suggesting that its proposed 70% marginal tax rate would destroy the U.S. economy. Factcheck: The US economy thrived with a 91% top marginal tax rate under Republican President Dwight Eisenhower (PA, 01/31/19).

McArdle, who is part of the recent AOC bashing, scorned the idea of ​​taxing the rich more generally in one piece (Washington post, 06/09/21) which carried a photo of the owner of the papers and the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos.

This reluctance about new taxes in the media reflects a general concern about progressive taxation in the political class. Anti-tax ideology may be the glue that binds the various factions of the Republican Party, which passed sweeping tax cuts under the Trump administration (NBC, 12/22/17). Unlike Republicans, who can unite to keep taxes low, however, Democrats struggle to get along when it comes to tax hikes for the rich (Bloomberg, 09/14/21).

Some Democrats besides Ocasio-Cortez also agree with a new federal tax system (SCS, 09/13/21), and polls show that taxing the rich is a popular idea (Gallup, 6/4/21; Reuters, 1/10/20). But there was resistance within her party to Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren’s proposal for a new wealth tax (The hill, 08/09/19). The the Wall Street newspaper (4/7/21) lambasted then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for giving in to state lawmakers who demanded more state taxes, a move he had successfully resisted until that its various scandals erode its political capital.

FAIR noted that the Washington post (FAIR.org, 11/05/2016, 11/12/17, 29/07/19) and the New York Times (FAIR.org, 25/02/20, 15/4/21) wholly owned newspapers or in part by billionaires have always sided with politicians who resist aggressive taxation of the rich.

The powerful arguments of Occupy

It’s not just taxing the rich that has become more popular with voters. Other social democratic ideas like single-payer health care (Pew Research, 09/29/20) and a minimum wage of $ 15 / hour (Reuters, 02/25/21) enjoy broad support, and Americans view unions more favorably today than they have since 2003 (Reuters, 12/7/21).

Yet it is still difficult for politicians and the media to notice that this is becoming the mainstream. That’s why someone like Ocasio-Cortez, besides doing things like introducing a law to extend UI (CNBC, 09/15/21), feels the need to draw attention to the issue of taxation of the rich in a very public way, so that corporate media can talk about it. (Proposed tax hikes for the rich have become a major obstacle to passage of the $ 3.5 trillion social spending bill proposed by the Biden administration.New York Times, 7/9/21.)

When New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (Guardian, 11/15/11) Defended by using brutal police force to evict OWS protesters from Zuccotti Park in the city’s financial district, he defied the movement saying they will now have to occupy the space with the power of their arguments. This AOC publicity stunt around the slogan “tax the rich” as OWS’s tenth anniversary approached caused such an uproar is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the lives and successes of corporate power. Occupy ideas. The rise of Democratic Socialist candidates across the country and Bernie Sanders’ impressive performances in the presidential primaries in 2016 and 2020 are examples of how these arguments can be more powerful than Bloomberg, the media mogul who appeared in the aforementioned magazine. ProPublica report on billionaires who avoid paying taxes might have noticed.