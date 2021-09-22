Harris Reed reworks the used bride for her first salon





British-American fashion designer Harris Reed presented his first physical salon-style show on the closing day of London Fashion Week, addressing perceptions of masculinity and femininity with his evocative and artistic approach to fashion. Reed, a twenty-five-year-old Central Saint Martins graduate, catapulted himself to fashion fame with his flowy designs, in part thanks to dressing pop star Harry Styles in a tailored suit with exaggerated shoulders attached to a hoop skirt. draped in tulle, a tailored dress if you prefer. Since graduating in 2020, Reed has showcased her first non-sexist off-schedule collection at London Fashion Week in February, been part of the Matchesfashion Innovators program, created looks for Styles’ world tour, dressed the pop stars Solange and Selena Gomez, and was appointed as the first official designer in residence of The Standard hotels in London. Image: Courtesy of Harris Reed by Jason Lloyd Evans In fact, since graduating from the pandemic, Reed hasn’t stopped, he’s also just launched his first jewelry collection with Missoma celebrating opulence and glamor with rings, pendants, bracelets and earrings, and he took on the Met Gala and won. He designed a golden dress worn by Iran with a jacquard bustier, flared pants and a crinoline skeleton with layers of feathers covered in gold leaf, as well as an extravagant feathered headdress. Harris also won GQ Revolutionary Designer of the Year reward earlier this month. London-based Reed leads conversations about gender and personal identity with her non-binary approach to design, romance and tulle, puffed sleeves and lace, and the fashion world is thrilled to have a new designer is emerging in the neighborhood. Image: Courtesy of Harris Reed by Jason Lloyd Evans Harris Reed Found demi-couture collection September 2021 Reeds Found’s first show was held in the Serpentine Gallery pavilion and put sustainability at the heart of the collection, as the majority of the pieces were recycled from clothing and fabrics found at Oxfam. The demi-couture collection includes 10 black and white looks echoing the heteronormativity that surrounds wedding day ideology, from a tiered wedding dress spliced ​​by groomsmen to bridal lace led by a reworking of a 19th century waistcoat. Image: Courtesy of Harris Reed by Jason Lloyd Evans The social media sensation, which has more than 430,000 Instagram followers, breathed new life into second-hand bridal wear from Oxfam, as part of its efforts to develop a responsible brand. He meticulously reconstructed the garments in his flowing designs, reusing lace veils as halo headdresses and transforming a tuxedo jacket into a dress with a body-draped veil capped over the designers’ now iconic high-waisted flare flares. This is a collection that makes you rethink the wedding day standard, featuring beautiful hybrid dresses and over-the-top tuxedos with ruffles on one side, sleek striped suits with flared pants and lace reshaped into a top. Image: Courtesy of Harris Reed by Jason Lloyd Evans Reed, shared in the exhibit notes: Working with these older pieces gave me new insight into construction. While breathing new life into these looks, I was able to refine my techniques and learn about the original condition of the garment. Harris Reeds demi-couture collection made with recycled bridal pieces sourced from Oxfam A look from the Found collection will be on display in the Selfridges x Oxfam space, curated by stylist Bay Garnett and will be available for purchase. All proceeds will be donated to Oxfam as part of the Second Hand September campaign to raise awareness of the harmful effects of fast fashion. Lorna Fallon, Retail Director at Oxfam, said: Oxfam is thrilled to work with Harris Reed, who shows that it is possible to turn a second-hand wedding dress into haute couture on the catwalk. Upcycling is a great way to breathe new life into clothes and tailor what you find in a charity store to your tastes. In this way, we can help protect our planet by extending the life of clothes, while also raising funds to help people around the world overcome poverty. Image: Courtesy of Harris Reed by Jason Lloyd Evans

