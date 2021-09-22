The nap dress designer on organizing a cozy fall





Styles file BELOVED JEWELRY BRANDS: Brent Neale. Alison Lou. Anita Ko. Irene Neuwirth.

EVERYDAY UNIFORM: Hill House Ellie Nap Dress. I wear a nap dress everyday. It takes me from 6 a.m. to breakfast with my three children, to Zooms at work, to shopping in the neighborhood, to dinners with friends. This is my version of jeans; it goes with everything.

ESSENTIAL SHOE: Platform heels by Miu Miu. I appreciate really high heels, but only with a platform. It’s so much more comfortable. On beauty SERUM: Isla Beauty Storm Serum.

DAILY MAKEUP: Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer in Chantilly. Stila Stay All Day liquid liner. Sephora Eye Pencil in Peacock Blue. Benetint advantage. Saie Beauty eyelash curler. Kosas Rosewater Lipstick. Urban Decay glitter eyeliner.

BEFORE GOING TO BED: Dr. Barbara Sturm Rich Cream. At home FLOWERS: Fresh seasonal flowers in Paul Arnhold Bud vases.

DISH: Laboratorio Paravicini play plates.

RECENT ADD: Twin babies. They and their belongings have really taken over.

FAVORITE STATIONERY: Smythson. COURTESY OF NELL DIAMOND (Infants). For pleasure INSPIRED BY: Paintings by Mary Cassatt.

READING: White teeth by Zadie Smith is my all time favorite book. Queen, by Candice Carty-Williams, Runaways, by Fatima Bhutto.

WATCHING: Development stopped, again. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. GRAPHICA ARTIS / GETTY IMAGES. The menu GO: Dominoes. I order the handmade pan pizza with two ranch sauces and a lava cake.

INDULGENT DRINK: Aperol Spritz.

