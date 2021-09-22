Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo partners with Innersect





Jerry Lorenzo, founder of Fear of God, has been appointed co-curator of the 2021 edition of Innersects, which will run from December 10 to 12. Innersect, founded in 2017, is the main artistic, fashion and cultural event in East Asia and brings together an international programming from the worlds of fashion, art, sport, lifestyle, beauty, games, food and music. Each edition is centered on a theme and features exclusive drops from brands, installations and lectures. The 2021 three-day festival will offer an immersive experience themed in balance and will be co-hosted by Fear of Gods Lorenzo alongside a stand-alone program of guest designers, talks, drops and events. In addition to co-hosting the event, Fear of God will feature a one-of-a-kind activation allowing visitors to enter the brand’s creative atmosphere through an immersive experience celebrating its three pillars: Fear of God, Essentials and Fear. of God Athletics. Kaufmann Zhang, founder of Innersect, said in a statement: Jerry Lorenzo has fully demonstrated that his impact on the creative industry knows no borders. From luxury to sportswear, it resonates perfectly with our values, shares the same progressive mentality on contemporary culture, and embodies the intersection of aesthetics, authenticity and diversity. Innersect has always been dedicated to inspiring, guiding and empowering young people. With Jerry Lorenzo, we will present a conscious and community experience that unravels and goes beyond the desire of consumers by presenting an alternative approach to the constraints of trends. Lorenzo added: I can’t wait to bring the world of Fear of God to life through our 3 Pillars, Fear of God, Essentials and Fear of God Athletics with Adidas. This is the first time that we are activating the 3 pillars together, which will allow our community to better understand who we are. I am delighted to have a few of my family and friends bustling with us, who also create a space to share authentic stories. In 2019, the Shanghai-based convention attracted 60,000 visitors over the three days and 351,900,481 impressions across all online platforms.

