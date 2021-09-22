Grade 2 student walks New York Fashion Week





PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) – Matalyn Walters typically spends her days walking around her Pikeville school, but she recently swapped the hallway for a runway, modeling for two designers during New York Fashion Week. Jack and Jessica Walters’ 7-year-old daughter wasn’t completely out of her element, having been in the pageant circuit for some time. But, she said the lights on a fashion show were certainly an attractive change from the usual stages she spends time on. I like the way I can get off the stage, but I don’t have to keep smiling too much, Matalyn laughed. These milestones in designer dresses were also recognized, which allowed Matalyn to sign a modeling contract with a designer shoe named after the sophomore. It was a lot of work, actually. She has a better work ethic than most adults I know, Jessica said. Subsequently, one of the designers for whom it walked made it into a spoke model. So, she has shoes that bear her name. His The Matalyn by Marc Defang. Jessica said it’s unreal to see Matalyn’s desire and dedication. It’s pretty awesome. And that’s not something we push her into. She asks to do these things, Jessica says. Matalyn feels even closer to her dreams of being on Broadway, having undergone hair, makeup, fittings and more, while making new friends along the way. She says: When can I go back? And, you know, when are we going to move out? Jessica laughed. Were like, you have to hang in there and do sophomore here. In the meantime, Matalyn says she will continue to read and learn and maybe get some sleep. I wasn’t used to getting up so early, she said. Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

