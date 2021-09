Neiman Marcus and Hypebeast launch a commercial showroom

Luxury department store Neiman Marcus has teamed up with Hypebeast, the sneaker and streetwear authority, to launch a purchasable virtual showroom featuring exclusive footwear from 11 luxury brands. The online campaign concept aims to bridge the respective influences of the retailer and the streetwear platform by offering its customers and visitors a unique shopping experience. We are experiencing extraordinary growth in our luxury business overall with men being one of the most notable categories and Neiman Marcus continues to focus on creating magic for his clients with unique experiences and products, a said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Marketing Officer. Officer, Neiman Marcus. This opportunity is both innovative and exciting for Neiman Marcus and Hypebeast. It has allowed us to reimagine what the future of e-commerce looks like while bringing together the best of both worlds and providing access to our top luxury brands who have specifically created exclusive shoe styles for our customers. Convergence of online shopping and editorial storytelling, the virtual showroom highlights the best Falls shoes from 11 brands: Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Balmain, Christian Louboutin, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Maison Margiela, Moncler, Off-White, Versace and Giuseppe Zanotti. Each designed unique styles exclusive to Neiman Marcus for the initiative. A digital sneaker department The digitally recreated retail floor, inspired by a futuristic lab crossed with a contemporary art gallery exhibit is a first of its kind for Neiman Marcus and Hypebeast. Each style is displayed with accent lighting and compositional angles in the clean and minimal CGI environment. Customers are invited to step into the space and explore each pair with interactive navigation and purchasable annotations drawing attention to the unique design details of the sneakers. Online luxury retail continues to grow and our customers are looking for retail theater outside of traditional retail interactions, Todorovich said. As this space evolves, our broader strategy as a multi-channel luxury retailer is also evolving to deliver the most unique and engaging experience in our physical, digital and distance selling environments. Exclusivity, hype and sneakers are three words that make up the hypebeast vocabulary, and this virtual showroom continues to push the boundaries of how our readers discover new exclusive luxury goods, especially sneakers, digitally, said Huan Nguyen, US vice president of the brand. Partnerships, Hypebeast. In an era of fast-paced digital consumption, a traditional model of promotion has stagnated. With our audience in mind, the Hypebeast team worked alongside leading luxury retailer Neiman Marcus to create a digital showroom that can showcase and present sneakers in a profound new light.

