SEASONS Expands Color Changing Hoodie Collection By Adding Two New Colors





Dutch fashion brand SEASONS is expanding its brand in the fashion industry. Where other brands mainly use existing materials, SEASONS is developing theirs. With development, testing and trials, they were able to launch the world’s first color-changing hoodie just over a month ago. Now they are already adding two new colors to the range! Using self-developed materials that change color with temperature, owner Tom van Dieren (23) launched his brand in 2018 with color-changing swimsuits. Addition of color-changing bikinis, t-shirts and masks to the range in subsequent years. When the Dutch brand launched its collection of unisex hoodies in 2 colors just a month ago, other colors were already in development. By continually keeping the development team working on new colors and materials, SEASONS hopes to launch more new items in the near future. Where landscapes like the sky are an ever-changing sight and water an ever-moving element, fashion is always a stagnant element. With moving landscapes in mind, the new colors added to the SEASONS heat-sensitive hoodie collection have been developed. Blue mint Incredible places on our planet Earth can be found everywhere. One of those places that inspired the SEASONS Blue Mint colourways are the images of the famous Icelandic ice caves. Unfortunately more and more ice caves no longer exist but the scenery and beauty will remain. Our mint blue jumpsuit will change throughout the day between blue (cold) and mint (hot). Yellow orange

On our globe were impeccably linked to the Sun and can not do without the largest star in our universe. SEASONS chose its Orange Yellow color combination by recreating the Sun always rotating and moving. With continuously changing color on heat sensitive hoodies, that color will look different in all kinds of situations. Yellow is hot and orange is cold. By adding features like colors that change throughout the day, SEASONS wants to add value to its items. More or less, a hoodie is just a hoodie, sometimes with a logo or image but most of the time just fabric. By adding additional features in the fabrics, SEASONS hopes to leave a smile on the faces of its customers. In the future, SEASONS aims to take a big step in the fashion industry, but wants to keep future articles a secret. The first collection of color changing hoodies, now with 4-8 colors, is available worldwide on the website. Learn more about SEASONS on the brand’s page:

fashionunited.com/companies/sea-sons

