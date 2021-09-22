Spreading Joy Through Fashion With Amanda Perna

Amanda’s Leg (@theamandaperna) is a real force in our community and beyond. She’s the CEO, Founder and Creative Director of The House of Perna and Neon Bohemians, a two-time Project Runway designer, TV personality, best-selling author, illustrator, internationally acclaimed speaker, and most importantly, mom to his daughter Stella. .

We run in some of the same circles and have mutual friends, but Amanda and I had never met until I witnessed a preview of her new business, the Whimsical Shop. A little savage in Delray Beach with a business partner Skye dyer. When I finally met Amanda, it was like meeting a celebrity. By following her on Instagram, I knew the shed was adorable, but to put it mildly. She welcomed me with open arms and was happy to answer my questions honestly. Amanda is an elegant, unpretentious, inspiring and colorful open book.

Amanda, you are a multi-faceted entrepreneur, fashion designer, published author, mentor, speaker, co-host of Delray Morning Live and now the boutique owner of A little savage. How did your new business come about?

I wanted to open a store for years, but always hesitated because I was very busy with my brands. After closing and canceling all the galas and other events we are normally busy with, I had time to think about what I really wanted and realized I really wanted a store. I wanted to be able to create a space for people to come in and feel happy and find something special.

Photo by Angie Myers

I realized that a kid-focused store made the most sense because we ran out of them in downtown Delray Beach. Being a mom, I know how fast kids grow up and need things, so I thought I could help all moms with their local shopping here in this beautiful city!

My co-founder, Skye, had also always dreamed of having a store too. We were bonded by a mutual friend and realized that we liked the same things and had opposing strengths, so it was the perfect match.

A Little Wyld is a super cute whimsical name. How did you and Skye come up with the name and what do you hope it represents?

We believe everyone should always keep that light, childish nature and stay a little wild. We love to have fun with our families and friends and want to remind people to stay happy and have fun.

Photo by Angie Myers

What was the catalyst for opening a physical store (during a pandemic) as so many people moved their businesses online?

Haha, everyone asks that. With so many people staying close to home and so many families with children moving to the city, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to be able to create a happy corner for families here. We want to foster an environment where everyone can find something happy (not just the kids!) Which is why we also have a carefully curated collection of women’s gifts and clothing.

What makes A Little Wyld different from other shops in the area?

We’ve spent a lot of time scouring the planet for cool little brands that you won’t find everywhere. We have a lot of brands that are made in small batches, owned by women, owned by minorities and environmentally friendly.

Due to my design background, we will also have customizable items with patches and embroidery, as well as pieces from my brands that you won’t find anywhere else.

You are such a force in our community. What is special about Delray Beach?

You are way too nice! I’m just a workaholic who enjoys helping others and spreading joy as much as possible. Delray Beach is such a beautiful city and full of so many amazing humans, and I’m happy to do my part to help keep our city special.

You are the mother of an adorable little girl. What’s the one piece of advice you hope to instill in her as she grows up and becomes a young woman?

Stella is and always will be my top priority. As I always say, she is hands down the best thing I have ever done. I want her to know that she can do it all and be the one she dreams of if she’s willing to work hard.

What is your greatest achievement to date?

Besides my daughter, that would be how we pivoted our business at The House of Perna last year to help protect people with masks.

What is the fact that most people don’t know about you?

I was actually majoring in psychiatry in school and added fashion as a second degree in my second year. I had to go do my doctorate in psychology because I wanted to help people feel good, but I realized that I could do it thanks to fashion!

As a fellow mompreneur myself, I wonder how do you make all of this happen while wearing so many hats? Do you have any tips on how to strike that balance between family and being a powerful business?

It’s constant juggling, and you have to take it one day at a time and figure out where you are focusing that day. You have to give yourself a little grace when you are not perfect on this day. I also worked hard to teach my daughter why I work hard and can’t always play. I felt guilty when I missed his first soccer practice because my store was opening, but I remembered that I was working so hard so that I could help him have the best life.

Photo by Angie Myers

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

Trust my instincts and push forward even when it’s difficult. There will be good days and bad, but as long as you’re healthy and safe, you can get through it.

What characteristic do you think every female leader should have?

Be kind but firm. I’ve learned the hard way that sometimes you need to be a little firmer than you ideally want, but if you’re from a place of kindness it’s a lot easier.

How do you continue to challenge yourself as a person, a creator and an entrepreneur?

Everyone laughs at me because I’m always working on new projects, but I like to keep my brain sharp, challenge myself creatively, and keep pushing to make all my dreams come true.

How do you define happiness and what does success look like to you?

Happiness and success are definitely different in different people. For me, happiness is being able to be creative and spend time with the people I love and to stay challenged.

For me, personal success is about being happy, healthy, giving my daughter a good life, and giving back to others in need.

Professional success for me is being able to cross things off my professional bucket list. It’s the ability to share my creativity with others and help make their lives a little happier.

What’s your favorite life quote / motto?

Go with confidence in the direction of your dreams, live the life you always imagined – Thoreau

A little savage is now open to 157 NE 2nd avenue, Delray beach

@alittlewyld |https://alittlewyld.com