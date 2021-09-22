Lucky Brands’ latest concoction involves tequila – Sourcing Journal

Mexican tequila brand Código 1530 is branching out into clothing and is teaming up with denim brand Lucky Brand to do so.

The pair recently released a limited-edition collection of men’s and women’s crew-neck sweaters, hoodies and accessories with vintage graphics in an understated palette of washed and earthy neutrals. The line also includes Lucky Brand’s signature 223 straight-leg jeans for men in two different washes inspired by Código’s barrel-aged spirits. The denim brand plans to expand the collection for Spring / Summer 2022, with cool colors, washes and graphics for both men and women.

“Our customers always come to us for dynamic new content and collaborations with brands that capture our original, authentic and irreverent spirit,” said Jimmy Carter, vice president of merchandising at Lucky Brand. “Our collaboration with Código 1530 is a great addition to our stable of partnerships, and we are delighted to share the product with our respective audiences.”

Carter added that the collaboration was “very organic in nature,” as the Código 1530 brand team approached Lucky Brand with themed images that spoke to the two brands’ legacy. From there, the company interpreted the graphics through color, washes and silhouettes to make them “only lucky.” Graphics include images of a Código 1530 bottle, as well as a mix of the alcohol brand label and Lucky Brand logo.

While new to Lucky Brand, this isn’t the first time that denim and alcohol labels have teamed up. In October, menswear brand Todd Snyder released a limited edition “bourbon selvedge jean jacket” made in partnership with premium bourbon brand Legent. Crafted from Japanese selvedge denim from Okayama and cut and sewn in the USA, the jacket’s rich whiskey hue matches perfectly. Prior to that, in 2014, Bulleit Bourbon partnered with former Noble Denim for a limited edition line of honey-colored denim jackets and men’s jeans, all of which were dipped in whiskey barrels to get their color.

The collection is now available in Lucky Brand stores and on the website in women’s sizes XS-XXL and men’s sizes S-XXL and 28-42. Prices range from $ 39.50 for trucker hats to $ 149 for denim.