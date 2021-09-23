Best loafers for men: Gucci, GH Bass & Co., and more

Of all the style stars to appear in our first post-pandemic summer lookbook, the loafer undoubtedly shone brighter than the rest. Moccasins were the shoe needed to transition from the house slippers worn throughout 2020 (i.e. the year of the sofa). With slip-on appeal and slip-on comfort, the effortlessly stylish moccasin has patiently shown us that we can get dressed again with minimal effort. And we can do it our way. Men’s moccasins are flexible. They’re happy to be paired with light shorts, ripped jeans, pressed chinos, and woolen dress pants you need to dust off for this year’s incredibly busy wedding season.

With the wide variety of styles that fit under the umbrella of today’s loafers, from classic pennies and tasseled loafers to backless drivers, the shoe named after the act of strolling could very well trigger a street style challenge. So, we were here to help you with our 10 picks of the world’s best moccasins, from the most famous heritage shoe makers to rising brands you’ll want to follow. Ready? Adjust? Drag.

1. GH Bass & Co. Logan Flat Strap Weejuns

Chances are, the best of the loafer list includes a pair of Bass Weejuns. They are about as classic as it gets and available at a great price. The famous Maine shoemaker presented the Logan as a more modern label than the original and avant-garde penny loafers she invented. The brand’s skillful craftsmanship dates back to 1936.

[$110; ghbass.com]

2. Vinnys Le Club Black Croco

This Copenhagen-based brand took to the stage just before the pandemic, with the aim of representing the shoe classics of tomorrow and which just happens to be a series of deeply elegant moccasins. Go from dusk to dawn in the shiny croc version of Le Club slip-ons, which come in neutral tones with a soft calfskin lining and a durable yet lightweight Vibram rubber sole.

[$283; vinnysthevibe.com]

3.George Cleverley Bradley III Pebble Grain Suede and Leather-Trimmed Penny Loafers

For the ultimate in British craftsmanship, slip on a pair of these suede-trimmed pebble-grain leather loafers. They are still handcrafted by the virtuoso shoemakers of Northampton, which has been the hub of the UK footwear industry for hundreds of years.

[$750; georgecleverley.com]

4. Jack Erwin Decker driving moccasin

Jack Erwins fits like a glove (uh, sock?) The Decker moccasin is designed with a slim, tailored fit. It is fully lined with leather on the inside and armed with a high density micro-foam for comfort similar to that of a cloud. This stylish, budget-friendly choice features a rubber outsole for added durability.

[$145; jackerwin.com]

5. Officine Creative Airto suede moccasins

Officine Creative uses its patented leather time machine, a device that mimics human touch to produce killer shoes that look broken right out of the box. The brand’s line of moccasins ranges from chunky moccasins to super-flexible suede moccasins, but loved the thin-soled Airtos for everyday wear.

[$620; us.officinecreative.store]

6. PS by Paul Smith Springfield Driving Loafers

Crafted from a single piece of supple leather, these riding moccasins provide solid flexibility with every step. A leather drawstring topped with silver hardware wraps around the ankle to maintain a snug fit. Plus, a lugged rubber outsole grips the sidewalk like a suction cup.

[$240; paulsmith.com]

7. Gucci Mens Leather Horsebit Loafers with Web Band

What if Gucci’s signature loafers weren’t far removed from the original 1950s design? We wouldn’t want it any other way and that includes bit detail and the red and green web stripe, two iconic embellishments that continue to define the aesthetic of Florentine fashion houses. This particular pair is designed with a foldable heel that reads a little less preppy when pulled down.

[$830; gucci.com]

8. Paul Stuart Hope Slip-On Loafer

Made in Italy, Paul Stuarts Hope Slip-On Loafers have a slipper-like feel and silhouette, available in supple, black and polished leather with an almond moccasin toe. The suede tassels and grosgrain trim at the heel definitely reinforce the chic factor, but this is still a casual shoe at heart.

[$370; paulstuart.com]

9. Sebago Classic Dan

Sebago might be an avid boat shoe enthusiast, but he envisioned the Classic Dan as a thoroughbred moccasin sharp enough to make dad look like a style icon. However, the Maine brand did not stray too far from the wharf. They added durable, waterproof natural leather soles and leather lining so you can wear them barefoot all year round.

[$260; sebago-usa.com]

10. Kenneth Cole Nolan Penny Loafer

Kenneth Coles Nolan penny loafers get high marks for comfort, thanks to a thoughtful range of features. There is a cushioned sockliner with a shock absorbing gel foot pad. There is also a rear tab for easy on and off (the arch enemy of your shoe horns). Take a pair in versatile greige to take away for any event, from a beach wedding in Malibu to an après ski party in Aspen.

[$165; kennethcole.com]

