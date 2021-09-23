The green dress Sophie Trudeau wore on election night was a Toronto creation





The vibrant green dress Sophie Grgoire Trudeau wore for her husband’s victory speech on Monday night was created right here in Toronto. Hayley Gibson, designer / owner of Birds of North America, tells blogTO that she had no idea the Prime Minister’s wife was planning to wear the dress she designed. Gibson says she didn’t stand to watch Justin Trudeau’s victory speech and only found out his wife had worn the dress the next morning. “I woke up with my phone full of messages on the dress,” she says. Trudeau did not purchase the dress at the Toronto Birds of North America store at 1114 Queen Street West, but Gibson believes his stylist may have purchased it at Victory Shop in Ottawa, which has many Canadian labels. Trudeau has worn Birds of North America designs before, but not for such a high-profile event. Now the green dress has appeared in Press articles about the world. “It’s amazing to have so many eyes on (that),” Gibson said. “We’re kind of a small company, relatively, and having so many eyes on our collection, and also, just people who wouldn’t normally see it or who wouldn’t normally be interested, it’s really exciting. . “ The conception is called Nyctale from the name of a french owl all of their styles are named after birds. This particular dress is made from a bold print fabric called a pond garden. “I’m a little obsessed with bold prints,” says Gibson. “I don’t design fabrics, but I’m always on the lookout for bold prints that we can buy and use in our collections.” The design is popular and has a fitted body, long sleeves and a stand-up collar. Gibson says the dress style suited Trudeau well. “It suited him very well,” Gibson says. “The length of the skirt and everything, I think that was a great choice.” Gibson was delighted to see Trudeau wearing the dress. Unlike the United States, there isn’t a huge culture of celebrities wearing made-in-Canada designs, she says. “I feel like Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, she obviously makes an effort to wear Canadian designers,” she says. Gibson says the Nyctale robe is now on display in the window of the Birds of North America store. Birds of North America began creating designs 15 years ago and selling in stores across Canada. They opened their first store in West Queen West about three years ago.

