Suburban Fashion Finds – Style for the Go – The Quadrangle

With the onset of fall weather oscillating between chilly mornings and warm afternoons, students had to find creative ways to stay stylish while still being adapted to the weather. For commuter students, maintaining their personal style while traveling is essential to capturing the post-summer and pre-fall aesthetic.Interviews compiled by Angelina Persaud.
Wafa Quhshi 24 Major in Exercise Science
Which part of your wardrobe represents your personality the most?
I love wearing my abaya, which is basically a kind of long dress that opens in the front. It’s really easy to wear cool clothes underneath while still being modest. It’s mostly for religious purposes, but I think they’re easy to style.
What accessory / article of clothing could you not do without?
Turtlenecks, I’m obsessed with them. I feel like they really complete the outfit and bring it together. They are really comfortable and quite simply comfortable to wear.
How do you determine your outfit choices for each day?
Usually I like to wear pantsuits with nice jackets but for me the pants make the outfit. I can usually take the jacket off if it’s too hot during the day, but I really like to coordinate my jacket and pants. I think they are very stylish and comfortable.
Which decade do you think has the best fashion styles?
I loved the 1920s, when girls had really short hair and tried different styles with it. I loved the beads and the way they accessorize everything. I also liked it when you had girls who wore tailored suits because they didn’t want to wear dresses all the time. I thought it was really cool about this decade.
Emma Rukaj 25 Major in Computer Information Systems
Which part of your wardrobe represents your personality the most?
My shoes, certainly, because I have a huge collection of them. I just like to collect them and I can wear a different pair any day I want.
What accessory / article of clothing could you not do without?
I have a necklace with the Albanian eagle on it because I’m an Albanian so I really like to wear it everyday. I also have this other one that I wear for my mom because she is a muslim. And I also have this cross necklace that I have been wearing for a while. I think I have been wearing it for about ten years now and have never taken it off.
How do you determine your outfit choices for each day?
It pretty much revolves around my shoes or sneakers for that day. I will choose the shoes first and put together something that goes well with the shoes. It really depends on which pair I’m wearing and I’m just going to coordinate it that way.
Which decade do you think has the best fashion styles?
The 2000s, I think, had the best fashion sense. I sometimes use inspirations from that decade, but I think it was just a really fun fashion decade.
Vaiden Ferraro 25 Undecided major, Spanish minor
Which part of your wardrobe represents your personality the most?
I have a Steve Madden dress that I picked up from a store in Kingston, NY. I think it best represents my personality as it can be worn in different ways. It’s comfortable and relaxed; it suits me well.
What accessory / article of clothing could you not do without?
My V necklace. It is a gift that I received from my father for my diploma.
How do you determine your outfit choices for each day?
It depends on where I’m going, who I’m going with and especially my mood.
Which decade do you think has the best fashion styles?
It’s hard. I don’t think there is anyone with a better decade when it comes to fashion or style. Much of what I wear includes pieces that you will find anywhere from the 60s or 70s to today.
