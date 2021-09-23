Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian Star in Skims Campaign: Pictures – WWD





Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are the last faces of Skims. The actress and Poosh founder, respectively, appear in the brand’s new campaign released on Wednesday where they are seen modeling top-selling styles from Skims’ Cotton collection. Kim Kardashian West, who founded Skims in 2019, picked the stars for the campaign as a “fun and sexy celebration of the duo’s friendship,” according to a statement from the brand. Fox and Kardashian have formed a budding friendship over the past year as they both have romantic relationships with musicians Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, respectively, who are also close friends and collaborators. The two couples have been seen regularly together at appearances and events, most recently at the 2021 MTV VMAs, where Fox and Kardashian introduced their boyfriends before taking the stage to perform. In the Skims campaign, which was photographed by Donna Trope, Fox and Kardashian wear a selection of underwear and loungewear such as the cotton jersey thong, triangle bra, scoop neck bra and leotard. ribbed cotton tank top and boxer in black and white. “I love that Skims really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered,” Fox said. “I loved participating in this campaign with Kourtney; we had so much fun touring together. Kardashian added, “I had so much fun filming with Megan for the campaign. Skims is definitely my favorite for my underwear, bras and basics – I think I would say that even if Kim wasn’t my sister. Skims has brought in other famous personalities for past campaigns, most recently Kate Moss who appeared in the brand’s TV campaign in July, as well as Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Rumer Willis, Addison Rae, Amelia Gray, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Lala Anthony, Jodie Turner-Smith and former inmate Alice Marie Johnson. While Skims – whom Kardashian West originally intended to name ‘Kimono’ – initially sparked controversy, the shapewear line has since gained a loyal following (3.2 million people on Instagram). since its debut in September 2019, summer rumor to sell on several collections and brought attention to the broader shapewear industry. Amid the pandemic, the brand has expanded into loungewear and underwear, such as more bras and underwear. Kardashian West too launched at Nordstrom in February 2020 and opened a pop-up in Los Angeles at the start of this year. The reality TV star and fashion entrepreneur told WWD in April that Skims’ online sales had “quadrupled” in 2020 and that the brand hopes to open a permanent stand-alone store sometime in 2022. Kardashian West also hinted that she would like develop basics and shapewear for men, but no date has been set. In June, Kardashian West revealed that Skims will design the official underwear, sleepwear and loungewear to be worn by US Team Athletes at the Upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo. READ MORE HERE: Kim Kardashian West doesn’t rename KKW Beauty to drop “W” Kim Kardashian West wears Balenciaga wedding dress to ‘Donda’ listening event Everything about Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Swim brand

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/skims-megan-fox-kourtney-kardashian-campaign-1234936937/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos