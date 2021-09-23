Harris Reed closes London Fashion Week on his own terms

LONDON There are endless discussions about the need for change in the industry and yet to be part of a fashion week schedule, designers are still required to adhere to the traditional seasonal system, to put together resellers and abide by the rules.

It takes someone brave and determined to avoid traditional rules and create your own US-born, London-based designer. Harris roseau is one of those people who forge their own way within the fashion system.

Tuesday evening, to close London Fashion Week, Reed hosted his first physical show at the Serpentine Pavilion in Hyde Park outside of the official schedule. There were 40 participants seated on the high plinths of the black pavilions; 10 demi-couture looks created using repurposed bridal and groom clothing from Oxfam charity shops; and a captivating performance by musician Kelsey Lu.

Harris Reed Found September 2021 collection. – Credit: Courtesy of Harris Reed, Jason Lloyd Evans

No aggressive camera flashes, no unnecessary waiting, nothing on the market, no waste and no show off, the guests were there to see and not to be seen. It was romantic, intimate, and a taste of what a new kind of fashion week system could look like.

Everyone is talking about moving away from segregation and lockdown, but I think we still have a lot of work to do within the industry itself. I expected that with all the creativity that came not only from me, but from all of my young comrades, we would move to a place of art, freedom and opulence after confinement. But seeing some of the shows and seeing some of the guidelines for the shows, it looks like the industry is being pushed back to what it was, Reed said, in an interview ahead of his show. I’m still fighting this grain. I’m never going to hire resellers and meet those criteria just because a 50-something tells me I need them. With all my respect and gratitude to everyone in the industry, I think this is the time to really push for what you believe in and push for your post. Were all trying to find that balance between business, vision and design.

That’s why Reed remains committed to demi-couture and designing with second-hand fabrics for the time being, using the constraints of limited resources as a springboard for creativity.

Harris Reed Found September 2021 collection. – Credit: Courtesy of Harris Reed, Jason Lloyd Evans

What I learned by having to graduate during the pandemic was how to be resourceful and use whatever I had access to in London, whether it was recycled fabric or spray paint. It was part of the success of my first collections, so I wanted to work with the same constraints. It didn’t feel right for me to do a full show and buy a lot of new fabric, the designer said.

Obsessive of the vintage market, Reed fed his appetite for everything second-hand during the pandemic by shopping for records, books and clothing on Oxfam.com. When he came across the bridal and groom clothing sections, he was intrigued by the idea of ​​giving new life to the clothes that were made for someone’s most important day and were now wasting away.

It was also an opportunity to reimagine these traditional pieces through his perspective of freedom of expression and fluidity of genres.

A wedding for me is the opposite of what my brand represents. I’m talking about flow, inclusiveness, and sizes, and when I think of a wedding, I think of a black and white bias cut, men in suits, big shoulders, and that stiff formality. So I liked the idea of ​​cranking it up and twisting it a bit, said Reed who then rebuilt the clothes, adding romantic lace panels to the tailored tuxedo jackets, creating intricate bead encrusted tops and corseted pieces for men, or oversizing a tulle dress with a crinoline.

I want people to know that I didn’t just tear up a bunch of dresses. We had meticulously studied how they were made and they really inspired the collection. Being only 25 years old, I will never say that I am the best tailor in the world. For me, it was really amazing to be able to learn more about the intricacy of tailoring and how the lace and tulle layered in these clothes, said Reed.

Harris Reed Found September 2021 collection. – Credit: Courtesy of Harris Reed, Jason Lloyd Evans

The designer still relies on the same maximalist signatures of big lapels, flared pants and Renaissance romance, but he refines and elevates them, so he quickly moves away from college graduates and turns to the luxury fashion designer. Creation of a custom with Gala looking for Iman earlier this month also helped push him in that direction.

The clothes will only be sold to private customers, with the exception of one piece which will be on display at Oxfams Selfridges Space and sold for charity.

I think the younger generation are so much more engaged and active around the issues they care about, and I love to see the confidence and energy for such self-expression, said stylist Bay Garnett, who hosted the space and worked with Harris to help her find the bridal clothes for her collection.

Harris Reed Found September 2021 collection. – Credit: Courtesy of Harris Reed, Jason Lloyd Evans

Apart from his demi-couture business, Reed has also grown his sales force and found other ways to spread his message of fluidity to the general public and create opportunities for himself, be it a makeup line with Mac or a jewelry collaboration with Missoma, which was seen on Bella Hadid and sold out days after launch.

It all goes back to first year in school and everyone tells me, you’re a costume designer, nobody’s going to buy that. It’s all about streetwear, you have to conform. I hear this all the time you have to comply but I was determined to make my frilly blouses and my homosexual stuff flowy and when people saw them on Harry Styles they all of a sudden saw that there was also commercial viability. Ditto when I made a line with Mac that sold out quickly or a flowing jewelry line that ran out and is currently being restocked. It’s amazing to show people that there is business value in authenticity, the designer said.

And he’s only just getting started.

Harris Reed Found September 2021 collection. – Credit: Courtesy of Harris Reed, Jason Lloyd Evans

