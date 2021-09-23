Kylie Jenner wore a blue dress and now fans think she’s going to have a boy





A little over two weeks ago, Kylie Jenner revealed that she was expecting her second baby with Travis Scott. Since the entrepreneur fully embraced her status as a mother, it was only a matter of time before she immersed herself in this business world. Jenner recently announced her entry into the baby product market with her Kylie Baby line. In an Instagram post to promote the brand, Jenner wore a blue dress, which led many fans to think it was a subtle sign from the star that she was going to have a baby boy. She’s obviously going to have a boy because of the bruise, concluded Instagram user @ h.mugga. (Jenner is a busy mom: This new announcement came just days after a swimwear line officially launched, kylie swim.) In the aforementioned photo, she wore a pastel blue strapless dress with delicate ruching at the sides while snuggling up to her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. (Stormi also wore a sky blue dress to match her mom’s outfit.) So far, it looks like Jenner is a fan of the fitted maternity look and she’s not about to ditch this style. seductive while carrying her second child. Earlier this month, she wore a bodycon halter mini dress with a plunging neckline as she went out to dinner in SoHo, New York. Her pregnancy announcement also featured a black ribbed dress-like dress with major cutouts around the belly area. While Jenner hasn’t publicly confirmed the gender of her baby, she has a habit of dropping subtle clues about what’s important to her. (Remember the whole butterfly pattern?) So, it’s no surprise that her fans are examining her latest social media post with close scrutiny. However, it can also be argued that Jenner might just like the color blue. This nuance is present in all of the product packaging for Kylie Baby and Jenner had custom painted her Mercedes Benz G-Wagon a baby blue hue in 2015. All things considered, it’s a bit too early to draw any conclusions about the baby’s gender, but you can certainly expect Jenner to drop more clues in the coming weeks. In the meantime, if you like the color of her strapless dress, shop for similar options below. We only include products independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

