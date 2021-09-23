



Once again, the circular rainbow pin appears on jackets and lapels in new York The city as Climate Week under increased urgency is in full swing. The pin symbolizes the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (or SDGs as they are called). With markers on climate action, gender equality, racial equity, clean energy and more, the SDGs are a model for doing good for people and the planet. More from WWD Climate Week officially takes place from September 20 to 26 in new York City (although there are many other international iterations) and it intersects with the The United Nations General assembly. Last year, Climate Week NYC hosted over 500 events, leveraging digital formats. The event is organized annually by the international non-profit organization Climate Group in collaboration with the United Nations General Assembly and in partnership with the COP26 summit (the United Nations summit on climate change) and the city of New York. As COP26 approaches in November, Climate Week speakers like COP26 President Alok Sharma are anchoring the calendar of events. As with other industries and governments, fashion attained to accomplish and develop its sustainability commitments this week. The UN bubble is expanding to encompass industries like fashion and beauty, with star power in its wings as a wave of fashion and pop culture moments collide. At a reception held at Soho House on Monday, the Council of Fashion Designers of America celebrated the United States Fashion Avengers launch campaign promoting the UN SDGs. CFDA CEO Steven Kolb wore a recycled jacket from the Everybody Wins label. As a universal framework for our work, our members and our professional and educational communities, the CFDA has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2019 and is committed to [spreading] raising awareness among our constituents of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. As an organization, we are holistically guided by goals and their importance for positive transformation within fashion, environmentally, socially, economically and culturally, Kolb said upon reception. The story continues To showcase this renewed synergy in fashion, an SDG Activation Week kicked off on Fifth Avenue in New York City in partnership with the Fifth Avenue Association, with 17 metal pillars lining Fifth Avenue with information on each goal. Same BTS K-pop stars who returned to the United Nations General Assembly on Monday to advocate for future generations and vaccine safety wore SDG Swarovski crystal lapel pins on their custom durable suits from Korea’s Re; code label. Heavyweights like Procter & Gamble, LOral, Este Lauder Cos. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Unilever and many more are sponsoring Climate Week this year. Although he is regularly criticized on plastic pollution reports as the main offender, even PepsiCo has an interest in the event. With trade shows also on the move, the Javits Center hosted the Coterie Show as well as The Nest Summit (all handmade), an official partner of the Climate Week NYC event. The Nest Summit hybrid is in its third annual edition in Javits. Just this week, Javits also celebrated the opening of his rooftop farm, adding another organic farming site to the impressive rooftop farm footprint of Brooklyn Granges. That aside, there is something for everyone in this year’s lineup, whether it’s digital, hybrid, or in-person events. Journalists can attend a digital session on covering climate justice solutions, while recycling fanatics can attend the Junk Koutures briefing on turning waste into fashion at a Materials for the Arts center on Long Island. City. Even NFTs have their place in a virtual session. As with the swell of traffic around the UN Headquarters, Climate Week is global. Lunchtime crowds of walkers in Union Square can even unexpectedly witness the events of Climate Week, perhaps catching the food trucks offering free herbal bites on Thursday. Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

