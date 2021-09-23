Camila Coelho takes a look at Crocs, Logomania and other controversial fashion trends





She may like a lot of things, but some controversial fashion trends are even too much for Camila coelho. Coelho, a content creator with over 14.7 million subscribers on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, is the star of STYLECASTERs Back to fashion problem. In honor of this issue, we asked Coelho for his real, unfiltered take on various controversial fashions and trends, such as Crocs, logomania and all denim. (Spoiler alert: Her response may surprise you.) In her cover story for Return to Fashion, Coelho explained why she’s never the type to reverse a trend, no matter how much she hates it at first. . More from StyleCaster It’s hard for me to say a fashion trend that I hate because things keep coming back and then I’m in a different phase of my life and I end up wearing it, she said. For example, I hated thick shoes. They are back. I love them now. I said I would never wear them, but here I wear them and buy them. Coelhowho has its own fashion line, Camila Coelho Collection, with Revolve also spoke to STYLECASTER about what it was like to be an influencer when she launched her YouTube channel in 2010 versus now. I remember receiving hatred from journalists and even brands. I would sit at a show and say, yeah, I’m a blogger, and I would get looks, she said. I have heard so many things. You will never get there. You are just a beauty influencer. Lots of things that would make me feel insecure. But at the same time, it made me want to do it and prove it’s legit. And she was right. With his beauty brand, Elaluz, and millions of subscribers around the world, we’d say Coelho is more than legit. Click here to read the full article. The story continues Watch Camila Coelho play Wear or Tear in the video above. Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to people, and we only offer products that we think you will love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link in this story, we may receive a small commission on the sale. New entertainment bulletin

