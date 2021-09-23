Roberto Cavalli Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection





In 2021, a young generation of designers are redefining sexy. How does a male designer of a generation older than them approach the subject of sexy when his mission is to rename the sexy of a generation before his? If that sounds complicated, then you have a picture of the task ahead for Fausto Puglisi, who was nominated to Roberto Cavalli a year ago and presented his first show in Milan tonight. He carries the burden lightly. In fact, it’s fair to say it’s Puglisis’ dream gig. He never shied away from falling for glamor, but he quickly made a distinction between the Cavalli of the Cavalli era and his own. We have to go out, we have to have fun, he announced backstage. But I am thinking of a separate wardrobe. The show’s opening look was a strappy mini dress cut out in wavy stripes of black lace and patent leather, but from there it got right to the point of the partings, pairing a leopard catsuit with a trench coat. zebra stripes or a tiger print bodysuit with a matching full skirt from the 1950s. Puglisi doesn’t like the bohemian flourishes that once defined this brand. His cuts have minimal, almost athletic efficiency. Still, the garish designs and skin-baring cutouts that she calls antidepressants have drawn figures like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez into her reinterpretation of the brand. As the show progressed, the surprises were the unexpected prints and textures, like an almost romantic painted floral, deconstructed silk tapestry, and the elegant iris jacquard on a tailored black woolen coat for men. . Much of it lurked on pumps with heels in the shape of curved claws. Perhaps nothing tells the story of fashionable casualness since Cavallis’ heyday in the early 2000s as effectively as the change in track shoes. These claw heels are considered real outliers in 2021, a point made evident by the easy strides of the models who wore the runway’s flat sandals. To quote, loosely enough, from Kate Moss, who has appeared in a few Roberto Cavalli commercials along the way, nothing is as beautiful as comfort. As long as Puglisi keeps that idea close, he can bring back the sexy with the rest of them.

