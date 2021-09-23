the new trend of luxury labels collaborating with clubs





There has always been a strong synergy between fashion and sport, especially when it comes to footballers. Young, athletic, and with enormous purchasing power, once they hit the jackpot, many players waste no time getting outfitted in the finest sets from the biggest brands in the world. Think Britains’ dress style David Beckham, who has earned a reputation for always looking good, while Spaniard Hector Bellerin’s neat high-low wardrobe mix has earned him many accolades. Presnel Kimpembe’s off-duty snap is well documented, while fellow Frenchman Paul Pogba is known for his love of Gucci and Supreme x Louis Vuitton. David Beckham was one of the first great footballers to come to prominence for his style on and off the pitch. PA Further north of Europe, Icelandic player Rurik Gislasons is the only thing more distinctive than his long locks, while former Arsenal player Freddie Ljungberg went even further and even modeled for Calvin Klein. So it’s no surprise that big fashion houses are always on the lookout for new ways to cement the bond with top, successful and influential players. A sketch by Kim Jones at Dior showcases the new looks of Paris Saint-Germain players. Photo credit: Dior Since taking over the reins of menswear for Dior, designer Kim Jones has taken some bold steps, the most recent of which is designing off-field looks for France’s Paris-Saint Germain football team. Home of Lionel Messi and Neymar, the famous PSG, as it is affectionately known, lives in the French capital, which makes him an ideal candidate for the Parisian house Dior. Only a few kilometers from the new Dior headquarters on the Champs-Elysées and the PSG field at the Parc des Princes, it’s a kind of meeting. Covering both casual and more formal looks, Jones mixed Dior Homme’s dark and sleek palette with the football club color, even coming up with a new navy tone for the project. Players will now be able to don a zippered Harrington jacket, a mesh sweater and a polo shirt, all embroidered with the club badge and Christian Dior initials. As part of this look, players will wear Dior Explorer derby shoes, stamped with the Dior Oblique motif. For formal occasions, Jones created a look consisting of a cashmere coat, a jacket with matching pants and a shirt. For the feet, there is another pair of derby shoes, this time the cap toes, and in a hidden touch, Jones embossed the insole of each player’s shoes with their silver jersey number. To complete the look, we find a reversible scarf in blue and black cashmere, a Dior Saddle bag in calfskin and a tie woven with the Paris-Saint Germain logo. Dior will dress the players for two seasons. The house is also not the only one to dress footballers recently. Italian wool specialist Loro Piana has created relaxed looks for fellow Italian Juventus. Drawing on her signature palette of soft, earthy neutrals, the new Piana looks combine a deep terra cotta knit top with dark taupe pants. Echoing Piana’s aesthetic, the overall vibe is relaxed, effortless, but extremely well-designed. Wearing Loro Piana’s new kit, Juventus players Mattia Perin, Luca Pellegrini, Leonardo Bonucci and Dejan Kulusevski stand on the pitch in Turin, Italy. Photo: Juventus FC By creating two suits for each player, their weight will vary to cover warmer and cooler weather, meaning players will be covered regardless of the season. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri meanwhile designed a bespoke suit, with additional thermal regulation and stretch, to meet the long hours spent on the side of the pitch. Update: September 23, 2021, 3:48 a.m.

