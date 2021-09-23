Fashion
Kate Middleton looks so glamorous in a gorgeous white dress on a royal outing
Matthieu moore
Kate Middleton stepped out Wednesday night to thank the Hold Still project partners and she looked so glamorous in a white dress
The Duchess of Cambridge party wednesday evening to an event so meet and thank the partners of the Hold Still project. Photos of the event were shared on the official social media accounts of the Duke and Duchess.
READ: Kate Middleton will never run the marathon for this reason
Kate kicked off the photographic project last year to capture what the UK looked like during national lockdowns. An exhibition featuring some of the photos was launched later in the year, before being published in the book, Hang in there: a portrait of our nation in 2020.
The royal looked gorgeous in a stunning white belted chiffon dress as she chatted with people at the event. She paired her dress with an equally glamorous white tweed military blazer.
WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge marks the end of the Hold Still project
Moms of three beautiful blazer comes from Karen Millen, and is currently on sale, although it is ending soon. The item is typically priced at £ 199 but has been reduced to £ 159.20.
MORE: Kate Middleton Launches Stunning New Hair Transformation – And Royal Fans Have Questions
MORE: Princess Charlotte’s sold-out Christmas sweater is back and cuter than ever
Meanwhile, her stunning dress costs £ 400, but if you hurry if you want to, because it is already sold out in several sizes, and about to be sold out on those that are available, but it is also available on Flannel. And if white isn’t your style, there’s a similar outfit available in black, for £ 420.
Kate spoke to attendees
The caption for the photos read: “Thanks to the brilliant partners who made Hold Still a reality!
“It took a long time to get everyone behind this amazing project in person, but tonight we finally got it right.. The idea for # HoldStill2020 came right at the start of the pandemic and was aimed at bringing people and communities together, using the incredible power of photography.
Glittery tweed military blazer, £ 159.20, Karen millen
BUY NOW
“This was made possible by many partners – @nationalportraitgallery @coopuk @bookfairies_uk – to name a few, and what is more remarkable is how everything has been orchestrated from the kitchen tables and guest rooms!“
Curly lace and chiffon belted fitted dress, £ 400.00, MATCHESFASHION
He ended by saying: “The most special thanks must go to the thousands of people across the country who took the time to share their lockdown experiences.. Without them, the project really wouldn’t have been possible. “
Project partners responded quickly, with the National Portrait Gallery commenting: “An incredible project in which we are honored to have participated – thank you.“
Pleated crepe and chiffon midi dress, £ 420.00, MATCHESFASHION
BUY NOW
Book Fairies UK added: “Wonderful project! We are very proud to have been involved and well done to everyone who designed the book.“
And a royal fan said: “Ah, what a surprise to see our Duchess tonight !! She was beautiful as always, and I’m so happy for everyone who got to meet her tonight! Hold Still is an incredible project. “
Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.
The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/royal-style/20210922122351/kate-middleton-glamorous-white-dress-royal-outing-hold-still/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]