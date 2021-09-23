Kate Middleton looks so glamorous in a gorgeous white dress on a royal outing











September 22, 2021 – 9:23 PM BST





Matthieu moore

Kate Middleton stepped out Wednesday night to thank the Hold Still project partners and she looked so glamorous in a white dress



The Duchess of Cambridge party wednesday evening to an event so meet and thank the partners of the Hold Still project. Photos of the event were shared on the official social media accounts of the Duke and Duchess.

Kate kicked off the photographic project last year to capture what the UK looked like during national lockdowns. An exhibition featuring some of the photos was launched later in the year, before being published in the book, Hang in there: a portrait of our nation in 2020.

The royal looked gorgeous in a stunning white belted chiffon dress as she chatted with people at the event. She paired her dress with an equally glamorous white tweed military blazer.

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge marks the end of the Hold Still project

Moms of three beautiful blazer comes from Karen Millen, and is currently on sale, although it is ending soon. The item is typically priced at £ 199 but has been reduced to £ 159.20.

Meanwhile, her stunning dress costs £ 400, but if you hurry if you want to, because it is already sold out in several sizes, and about to be sold out on those that are available, but it is also available on Flannel. And if white isn’t your style, there’s a similar outfit available in black, for £ 420.

Kate spoke to attendees

The caption for the photos read: “Thanks to the brilliant partners who made Hold Still a reality!

“It took a long time to get everyone behind this amazing project in person, but tonight we finally got it right.. The idea for # HoldStill2020 came right at the start of the pandemic and was aimed at bringing people and communities together, using the incredible power of photography.

Glittery tweed military blazer, £ 159.20, Karen millen

“This was made possible by many partners – @nationalportraitgallery @coopuk @bookfairies_uk – to name a few, and what is more remarkable is how everything has been orchestrated from the kitchen tables and guest rooms!“

Curly lace and chiffon belted fitted dress, £ 400.00, MATCHESFASHION

BUY NOW

He ended by saying: “The most special thanks must go to the thousands of people across the country who took the time to share their lockdown experiences.. Without them, the project really wouldn’t have been possible. “

Project partners responded quickly, with the National Portrait Gallery commenting: “An incredible project in which we are honored to have participated – thank you.“

Pleated crepe and chiffon midi dress, £ 420.00, MATCHESFASHION

Book Fairies UK added: “Wonderful project! We are very proud to have been involved and well done to everyone who designed the book.“

And a royal fan said: “Ah, what a surprise to see our Duchess tonight !! She was beautiful as always, and I’m so happy for everyone who got to meet her tonight! Hold Still is an incredible project. “

