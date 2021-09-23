Woman punched in the face by Sydney man whose conviction was overturned says she is encouraged by support | Sydney

Slapped in the face by a man who admits to the crime but avoided conviction, a Sydney woman says she feels some kind of justice after a wave of public support.

Nicholas Drummond, almost 21, has been held on a 14-month conduct bond, but his convictions were overturned last week for assaulting the woman and a passerby on Sydney’s Lower North Shore in December.

Senator Hollie Hughes, consent education reform lawyer Chanel Contos and anti-violence activist Tarang Chawla all spoke about the decision.

The response has been overwhelming, a female victim in Drummonds said Wednesday, who asked to remain anonymous.

All the writers and activists who have shown overwhelming support, it made me feel that some sort of justice has been served as it was obvious that I was not alone.

Everyone is just shocked and disappointed by [the courts decision]. Everyone has the same point of view.

The New South Wales District Court heard that Drummond called the woman a slut and told her to tidy up her boobs when he saw her at the Greengate Hotel in Killara.

When they met at another pub that evening, she photographed Drummond and a melee ensued.

After being kicked out of this pub, Drummond first hit a man, then the woman, when she approached him again.

Drummond, a graduate of the elite Knox Grammar School in Sydney, pleaded guilty to assault and told the court: I was raised better and I know better … I know violence is not there answer, especially not to women.

The junior football coach feared a criminal conviction could put his work with children at risk, while his lawyer cited Drummonds 2020 as very difficult, including the death of a family dog, relationship breakdown and illness family.

Prosecutors opposed the appeal, but Judge Robert Sutherland admitted Drummonds’ offense was an aberration.

While noting that the man had made an obscene and totally inappropriate remark towards someone he did not know but whose attire could have been perceived by a former Knox student as provocative, the judge ruled that convictions no were not necessary under the circumstances.

Contos, whose social media campaign for consent education reform in Australian schools led to a crowdfunding campaign, shared the story with his followers this week.

People must continue to remember the injustices that occur in our justice system and the violence that men commit every day, said the founder of Teach Us Consent.

It tells us that privilege and the right are not only why gender-based violence occurs, but also why no accountability is held.

Can we expect the same result if it was a 20 year old of low socioeconomic status who did not have a Nicholass lawyer?

Hughes tweeted that the decision was disgusting and said she was looking for a copy of the written judgment.

If we are serious about ending violence against women, this kind of nonsense cannot stand, the Liberal senator said on Wednesday.

Melbourne-based anti-violence activist Tarang Chawla has said he doesn’t want Drummond and young people like him canceled because that hasn’t changed much.

I want a system that takes into account the impact on victims and does not shame women for their clothes, he said. I want men like him to experience a change in behavior. I want responsibility.

Having already been the subject of an appeal, the additional grounds for challenging the last judgment are limited.

New South Wales Attorney General Mark Speakman said the way someone was dressed was no excuse for the violence.

But the judicial officers who are independent of the executive government have the possibility of not registering any conviction in the cases which they consider appropriate, he noted.

This is not a finding that the offender is innocent and, unless unusual circumstances apply, a result without conviction will not be repeated if there are other offenses, Speakman said.