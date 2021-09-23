KU Students Assess Fast Fashion Ethics In Style Choices | Arts & Culture

As the popularity of participating in fashion trends continues to grow, it becomes difficult to avoid fast fashion, some University of Kansas students said.

KU junior Aileen Zitek said she had faced the challenges of deciding between fast fashion and sustainable fashion.

I would love to buy sustainably, but it’s so unrealistic when I don’t have a job and am in school, said Zitek, a business student from Omaha.

With affordable and trendy clothing items continuing to flood the TikToks For You pages, fast fashion has become a growing conversation. Audrey Michaelis, a fashion and clothing professor at Johnson County Community College, has seen the phenomenon become what it is today.

Over the past 15 years, our clothing consumption has increased by 60%, so there has been this increased consumer appetite for the last and the biggest thing, Michaelis said.

Fast fashion is the mass production of low cost items, allowing a wider range of customers that applies to many demographic groups. Because of its affordability, size range and accessibility, fast fashion has created a niche that includes a wide variety of people, according to the Sustainable Fashion Blog. The good trade.

Brands like SHEIN, Missguided and ZARA have gained customer loyalty due to their ability to quickly adapt to trends, while implementing size inclusivity at an inexpensive cost, according to The good trade.

At its core, fast fashion was created to keep up with the constant change and evolution of trends. It has resulted in a phenomenon with major economic consequences, including waste and unethical production, such as sweatshops, according toOf course, you – a website allowing consumers to evaluate the brands they buy on the basis of ethical practices.

The global fast fashion market is expected to grow from $ 25 billion in 2020 to over $ 30 billion in 2021, but the workers who produce the clothes earn low wages and work in poor conditions. according toBusiness thread.

Zitek said she was feeling the weight of fast fashion shopping and had managed to find a compromise.

Saving is my way of making sustainable purchases, Zitek said. My favorite thing I ever found while saving money was vintage Victorias Secret briefs. I was able to hem it and adjust it to fit the way I wanted, which makes me wear it more.

Consumers need to be aware of the ramifications of fast fashion shopping and what it means to the world, Michaelis said.

As a person who is passionate about fashion and who has worked in the fashion industry for many years for brands that offered higher quality and lower quality products, I think this is really doing a disservice. work, art and design that go into fashion. , said Michaelis.

Sustainability is not a new idea in the fashion industry. Brands like Patagonia and People treehave been implementing environmentally friendly and ethical practices for decades.

Patagonia practices sustainability by creating superior products with the intention of increasing durability. However, higher quality production means more expensive items.

Zitek believes that the constant attraction between fast fashion shopping and sustainable shopping is the impracticality of the two for different people.

The question to be asked is, in what ways can consumers shop in a more environmentally friendly and ethical way without inaccessible prices?

Michaelis said she stresses the importance of knowing the basics, especially what clothes are made of, before consumers buy them.

We have no idea what’s going on in [making clothing] and weren’t prepared to pay for it, Michaelis said. It’s something new, and I think it’s something that we could educate consumers on about buying better quality clothes. Even if you still want to go out and buy something, maybe you buy something that will last.

Local store KB & Co. has found a way to retain customers with the mentality that higher price means higher quality, according to owner Claire Engelken.

Engelken said that what sets stores like KB & Co. apart from online fast-fashion retailers is not just their experience provided, but their accessibility.

Sometimes people order things online and their shipment is delayed, and they may need something for tonight or tomorrow, and we can still help them, Engelken said.

She believes that the in-person experience that customers get when shopping online is unmatched.

A lot of it is just being in the store, giving our opinion and helping put some outfits together, Engelken said. It’s more of a boutique feel, which is a bit more personal than the anonymity of shopping online.

Emme Logan, a medical student at KU, with a degree in biology and strategic communication from Overland Park, has strived to find stability between fast fashion shopping and sustainable shopping.

When I buy new parts I try to make sure that they are investments and staple parts that I can see myself wearing for years to come, Logan said.

And when she can, Logan said she makes an effort to shop at thrift stores and other resale retailers.

I like to save money because I really love how unique each piece is, she said. I also really enjoy reworking my clothes to fit my body better, and it helps me save money to rework second-hand items like jeans instead of going out and buying a new one. new expensive pair.

While savings may not offer the accessibility that online retailers might offer, it does help eliminate waste.

I like knowing that savings help keep clothes out of the landfill, Logan said. I try to donate clothes from my own closet when I save money, to keep the cycle going.

Students like Zitek and Logan have found a convenient way to incorporate sustainability into their lives without breaking the bank.

It’s super hard to shop perfectly, and I would be lying if I said I never buy anything fast fashion, but I think it’s about balance, Logan said. Being thoughtful and aware of where the clothes are coming from when shopping is an important part of the whole process.